Houston Texas Marketing Automation Company Adds Marketing Automation Software to Their Marketing Automation Platform

Mobile Friendly Responsive Website

Greene Consulting Group helps Small Businesses Streamline Their Business and Drive Results With an All-In-One Integrated, Marketing Automation Software.

It's difficult for local businesses to leverage their Website Marketing to get more customers. And the good news is that It doesn’t have to be difficult, if you’ve got the right strategy” — Maynrd Greene, Dir. of Systems

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greene Consulting Group located in Houston, Texas is proud to announce the addition and offering of Thryv's All In One integrated Marketing Automation Software and platform that helps Small Business streamline their business and Drive Results with Less Effort.

One, Integrated Platform that:

1. Helps small businesses engage and nurture customers and contacts with a built-in CRM,

2. Handles small businesses texts and emails from one place,

3. Creates an interactive online presence, including video content to promote small business's, business,

4. Helps small businesses become bookable online around the clock to reduce no-shows and fill open appointments,

5. Helps small businesses create interactive quotes, invoices and process payments,

6. Does social media posting & promotions,

7. Manage small businesses appointments, communicate with clients, and get paid.

To learn more about Thryv's all-in-one Marketing Automation Software go to https://youtu.be/4Q4oRtPsfzE

Small Businesses can go to https://www.freedemo.gcg2.com to receive a fully functional free trial, with no cost or obligation.

More about Greene Consulting Group:

Greene Consulting Group is a boutique Online Digital Marketing Company located in Houston, Texas helping small businesses build and manage their online reputation, develop mobile friendly responsive websites, establish and optimize their Google Maps and Google My Business Listing, establish and setup Social Media presence, and, find, engage and retain new customers.

Marketing Automation Software Overview



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.