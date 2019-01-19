Einstein and Gandhi

Gandhi (Left) and Albert Einstein - MEn who changed the world (7) The Gandhi Murder - Official Poster

It is ironic that Mahatma Gandhi, the epitome of non-violence was ranked by time magazine as the runners up to its man of the 20th century (Albert Einstein).

‘The Gandhi Murder’ covers in depth the tumultuous last days in the life of Gandhi that eventually led to his assassination on 30th January, 1948. The movie releases worldwide on 30th January, 2019.” — Nugen Media

DUBAI, --, UAE, January 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “I believe that Gandhi ’s views were the most enlightened of all the political men in our time. We should try to do things in his spirit, not to use violence in fighting for all cause, but in non-participation in anything you believe evil.”This is how Einstein put across his utmost belief in Gandhi’s non-violent passive resistance, in an audio recording in 1950. (1)In 1931, Albert Einstein wrote to Mohandas K. Gandhi (2) to express his great admiration for the Indian leader’s methods. Translated from German, the letter reads:“I use the presence of your friend (Sundaram) in our home to send you these lines. You have shown through your works, that it is possible to succeed without violence even with those who have not discarded the method of violence. We may hope that your example will spread beyond the borders of your country, and will help to establish an international authority, respected by all, that will take decisions and replace war conflicts.” He added a note ‘I hope to be able to meet you face to face (2).The two great men never met in person, despite an invitation extended by Mahatma Gandhi as a response to the above letter. Einstein himself digressed, and amidst the strong belief that the Germans were likely to develop the atom bomb, pushed USA for increased research on the enrichment of Uranium. (3)Sometime in 1939, Einstein came across information that led him to believe the Germans would produce the bomb, and he signed a letter to President Roosevelt urging him to support the research of American physicists into the chain reaction.Years later, Einstein came to deeply regret his letter to Roosevelt. "Had I known that the Germans would not succeed in producing an atomic bomb," he said "I would have never lifted a finger.” (4)Einstein called his pacifism (6) an “instinctive feeling” based only on his “deepest antipathy to every kind of cruelty and hatred,” rather than any “intellectual theory.”When Gandhi was assassinated on 30th January, Einstein, along with other several other world leaders, felt it as a personal tragedy. On 11th February 1948, Einstein issued the following statement for the memorial service held in Washington. (5)Everyone concerned with a better future for mankind must be deeply moved by the tragic death of Gandhi. He died a victim of his own principle, the principle of non-violence. He died because in a time of disorder and general unrest in his country, he refused any personal armed protection. It was his unshakable belief that the use of force is an evil in itself, to be shunned by those who strive for absolute peace.By an ironic coincidence, Time magazine named Albert Einstein as its Man of the 20th century and Mahatma Gandhi as joint runner-up with Franklin D Roosevelt. Curiously, there remains a striking parallel between the constraints faced by the two outstanding personalities. (7)‘The Gandhi Murder’, starring Stephen Lang, Luke Pasqualino, Om Puri and Vinnie Jones, covers in depth the tumultuous last days in the life of Mahatma Gandhi that eventually led to his assassination on 30th January, 1948. The movie releases worldwide on 30th January, 2019.Literary References:1. http://www.openculture.com/2013/01/albert_einstein_expresses_his_admiration_for_mahatma_gandhi.html by Josh Jones2. www.lettersofnote.com/2011/11/when-einstein-wrote-to-gandhi.html by Gandhi serve foundation3. hypertextbook.com/eworld/einstein.shtml4. https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2011/11/ive-created-a-monster-on-the-regrets-of-inventors/249044/ by Rebecca J. Rosen5. https://www.metanexus.net/albert-einsteins-fascination-indian-mahatma-sarojini-henry/ by Sarojini Henry6. http://archive.ppu.org.uk/learn/infodocs/people/pp-einstein.html by Peace Pledge Union7. https://www.thestatesman.com/opinion/gandhi-and-einstein-1497905436.html

Official Trailer: The Gandhi Murder - Independent India's First Political Assassination - Movie



