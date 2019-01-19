Ottogi America, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in Products
Ottogi America, Inc. announced today it is recalling below 21 items due to a possibility of containing egg ingredient undeclared on the packages. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction of they consume these products.
|Item #
|Description
|Size
|Expiration date
|21501202
|JIN RAMEN SPICY
|4.23oz x 20ea
|FROM "BEST BEFORE JAN.15.2019" TO "BEST BEFORE NOV.20.2019"
|32142402
|JIN RAMEN SPICY (5PK)
|1lb 5.16oz x 8pk
|21101009
|RAMEN NOODLE SARI 110G
|3.88oz x 48ea
|FROM "BEST BEFORE JAN.15.2019" TO "BEST BEFORE NOV.21.2019"
|21305007
|YEUL RAMEN (BOWL)
|4.06oz x 12ea
|21309025
|JIN RAMEN MILD (BOWL)
|3.88oz x 12ea
|21501201
|JIN RAMEN MILD
|4.23oz x 20ea
|21501281
|SNACK RAMEN (5PK)
|1lb 3.05oz x 8pk
|21502155
|JIN RAMEN SPICY (BOWL)
|3.88oz x 12ea
|21502157
|JJAJANG BOKKI (BOWL)
|4.23oz x 12ea
|21502161
|SNACK RAMEN (6CUP)
|2.18oz x 6ea
|21502162
|SPICY SEAFOOD FLAVOR UDON 'ODONGTONG' (BOWL)
|3.53oz x 12ea
|21503005
|PPUSHU PPUSHU BULGOGI FLAVOR
|3.17oz x 40ea
|21503006
|PPUSHU PPUSHU GRILLED CHICKEN FLAVOR
|3.17oz x 40ea
|21503007
|PPUSHU PPUSHU BBQ FLAVOR
|3.17oz x 40ea
|21503008
|PPUSHU PPUSHU SPICY FLAVOR
|3.17oz x 40ea
|32142401
|JIN RAMEN MILD (5PK)
|1lb 5.16oz x 8pk
|32142407
|BEIJING JJAJANG NOODLE (5PK)
|1lb 7.81oz x 8pk
|32142408
|BEIJING SPICY SEAFOOD NOODLE (5PK)
|1lb 5.16oz x 8pk
|32142410
|SPICY SEAFOOD FLAVOR UDON 'ODONGTONG' (5PK)
|1lb 5.16oz x 8pk
|21309009
|RAMEN BOKKI(BOWL)
|4.23oz x 12ea
|FROM "BEST BEFORE JAN.15.2019" TO "BEST BEFORE JUL.21.2019"
|32143061
|BUCKWHEATCHILLI NOODLE (5PK)
|1lb 6.93oz x 8pk
Some of these items possibly contain egg based on the test result conducted by CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) and have been recalled in Canada. Thereafter, listed 21 items with the range of "BEST BEFORE" date on the above table have been recalled, which were delivered to nationwide in retail stores. No other products of any other size or similarity were affected.
Packaging material of "CUP" and "Bowl" items are paper and wrapped by plastic. All other items are in plastic bag. "BEST BEFORE DATE" can be found on the bottom of "CUP" and "BOWL" items. It can be also found on the front of package for all other items
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. Distribution and selling these products have been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.
Consumers who have purchased any of items in the above list are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-310-324-1094. (Monday – Friday from 8: 00AM to 5:00PM PST)
