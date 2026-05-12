When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 12, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 13, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Peanut Contamination Company Name: Fly by Jing Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Fly By Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles, single packs (NET WT 38 OZ, 107 G) and 4 pack (NET WT 152 OZ, 428 G)

Company Announcement

LOS ANGELES, CA — May 12 2026 Fly By Jing is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Fly By Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles (single pack and 4-pack) because the products may have been exposed to cross-contact from peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Affected Fly By Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles can be identified by looking for Best By (BB) dates on the back or bottom of the packaging. The affected products were distributed nationwide through retail stores (including Whole Foods and Thrive Market) and online at FlyByJing.com between February 1, 2026 to May 8, 2026. The affected products’ Best By Dates are below.

Recalled Products

Product Name UPC/Barcode Best By Date Package Fly By Jing Creamy Sesame

Noodles (Single) 8-50052-23988-6 BB 10/15/2026

BB 12/6/2026

BB 3/23/2027 Single pack Fly By Jing Creamy Sesame

Noodles 4-pack 8-50052-23991-6 BB 10/15/2026

BB 12/6/2026

BB 3/23/2027 4-pack

Peanuts are not an intended ingredient in Fly By Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles. Fly By Jing discovered a third-party manufacturer produced the product on equipment that also processes peanuts under conditions that may have led to peanut being in Fly By Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles.

As a result, Fly By Jing has immediately ceased distribution of the affected products, notified customers and retail partners, and placed all remaining inventory on hold. Fly By Jing has implemented additional safety checks and corrective actions, including strengthened allergen-control procedures with the third-party manufacturer.

No other noodle flavors or Fly By Jing sauce products are affected by this recall.

Consumers with peanut allergies should not consume the recalled Creamy Sesame Noodles. Consumers are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Fly By Jing at the information below:

Contact Information

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Updated recall information will also be posted on the FDA recall database at www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts.