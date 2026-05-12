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Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 08, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 12, 2026 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Contaminated with Staphylococcus aureus. Company Name: Pharmacal Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Multi-symptom Treatment Cream & Skin Protectant Eczema Cream, 6oz tube

Company Announcement

- May/8/2026- Jackson, WI, Pharmacal is recalling one lot of MG217 Multi-symptom Treatment Cream & Skin Protectant Eczema Cream, 6oz tube to the consumer level. The product has been found to be contaminated with Staphylococcus aureus.

Risk Statement: Use of the product could result in a range of infections from localized to severe or life-threatening adverse events. Patients with weakened immune systems or compromised skin — such as those with wounds, burns, or skin disorders — are at increased risk for serious infections, including skin and skin structure infections, infective endocarditis (infection of the heart valves), bone and joint infections, bloodstream infections, and life-threatening conditions like sepsis and septic shock. To date, Pharmacal has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The product is used as a topical cream and comes in a 6oz tube with product code 5106 and UPC 012277051067.

The affected MG217 Multi-symptom Treatment Cream & Skin Protectant Eczema Cream is lot 1024088 with expiration date of November 2026. The product can be identified by locating the lot number in the crimped end of the tube. MG217 Multi-symptom Treatment Cream & Skin Protectant Eczema Cream was distributed Nationwide to wholesale, retail (HE BUTT Grocery), and internet distributors (Amazon).

Pharmacal is notifying its distributors via an emailed letter and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers that have product which is being recalled should stop using and discard the product.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Pharmacal by 800-558-6614 or email aimho@pharmacalway.com Monday through Friday from 8am -5pm central time. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using this product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.