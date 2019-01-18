Come See Hall of Famers Andy Roddick, Jim Courier at NYCB LIVE on February 9

WANTAGH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, February 9, the country’s largest tennis expo comes to Long Island as the New York Tennis Expo arrives at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and we are pleased to announce that Hall of Famers Andy Roddick and Jim Courier will be part of this event which is free to attend.Roddick, former world number one and U.S. Open champion, will come to the New York Tennis Expo Broadcast Plaza from 3:00-3:30 for a meet & greet and autograph signing. Make sure you don’t miss out on this opportunity to meet one of the greatest players in American tennis history.Courier, four-time Grand Slam singles champion, will be taking part in a Meet & Greet and Trophy Presentation with select USTA Eastern Junior TeamTennis players at 2:00 p.m.Both players will be on-site throughout the afternoon doing media, practicing and interacting with attendees.After the New York Tennis Expo, join Roddick and Courier as the two face off in a culinary competition before stepping onto the court for their match. The Taste of New York Open will see Roddick and Courier put their cooking skills to the test in an Iron Chef-like competition as Chef David Burke, a two-time James Beard Foundation winner as “Best Chef in New York”, shows off his culinary skills and creates a VIP culinary experience that will carry on throughout the week of the tournament.Click Here to read more about Chef David Burke and the Taste of New York Open.Roddick and Courier will then ditch their aprons and pick up their racquets for an exciting exhibition match between two of the most accomplished stars in American tennis history. The two have combined for five Grand Slam titles, 55 ATP Tour singles titles, and nearly $35 million in career earnings during their decorated careers.“I can’t wait for this world-class Taste of New York Open event with David, ahead of my match with Jim,” said Roddick. “This just showcases the type of atmosphere around the New York Open that has made it a destination in just its second year.”This exciting day of tennis kicks off with the New York Tennis Expo from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Make sure to preregister for the Expo in order to receive FREE parking. You can do so by visiting 2019NYTennisExpo.EventBrite.com.Don’t miss out on all the New York Open action that night and throughout the week. For more information on the tournament including news and ticket options, visit www.newyorkopen.com



