A sector leader for location solutions based in Mauritius has improved quality performance with the aid of MyEasyISO

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company has two main lines of businesses: GPS/Cellular Technologies and RFID. They have developed a web-based Fleet Management System platform that supports different devices and communication protocols. In the RFID segment, file tracking and asset tracking applications have been developed as well.

“Since the nature of our job is online, MyEasyISO QMS Software is definitely a perfect match for us,” said General Manager.

MyEasyISO QMS software is a management system automation software. A world-class BPM-based software platform for ISO 9001:2015. It has the most pragmatic approach to develop, implement, improve and sustain the quality management system. It can streamline processes and increase efficiency thereby achieving higher productivity.

MyEasyISO QMS Software is off-the-shelf, pre-configured and ready to use software that is benchmarked with the best global practices. It offers fast deployment and implementation with unmatched cost effectiveness.

About MyEasyISO

MyEasyISO maps precisely to your business processes and workflow requirements. It can be used easily and quickly to your desired level without the need for any specific IT resources or software development team.

With more than 4000 clients across the world, MyEasyISO is gaining fast popularity in the market and has helped clients across all industries by improving business performance, implementing, certifying and maintaining ISO standards.

It is recognized as one of the best quality management software solutions in numerous independent surveys and reviews covering customer satisfaction, simplicity, ease of deployment, comprehensive coverage of various requirements, support, value for money etc.

To find out more on how our software could benefit you, visit www.myeasyiso.com or email your queries to info@myeasyiso.com.



