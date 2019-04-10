Starpower Management CEO Bruce Edwin Gives Here Rare Exclusive Interview

Starpower Management CEO Bruce Edwin

Hollywood Sentinel publisher and Starpower Management CEO Bruce Edwin gives here a rare exclusive interview discussing success in Hollywood among more.

Procrastination is based on fear, and fear is a lack of education or self-esteem. To become more fearless to tackle your goals, get more educated in the area needed, and gain more self-esteem.” — Bruce Edwin

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Writer, Producer, and Filmmaker Bruce Edwin is CEO of Starpower Management (www.StarpowerManagementLLC.com), founding publisher of www.HollywoodSentinel.com, Bruce Edwin Productions, and Hollywood Sentinel Public Relations. Representing companies with dozens of Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy-winning stars, and famous master-works of fine art in private collection among more, Bruce Edwin began his entertainment career in the music business; promoting hundreds of bands.

Bruce Edwin Productions

A feature film production company, Bruce Edwin Productions (www.BruceEdwin.com) serves as a viable company for film development, packaging, finance, and production. With its own film studio, the company is currently producing a 3-D, CG animation trilogy, as well as additional feature films in the genres of comedy, action, thriller, drama, supernatural, superhero, and documentary. The company releases an ongoing free, online comedic webisode starring numerous tabloid celebrities, beginning in 2015.

Charitable Work

A busy human rights and animal rights activist in his teens, and a vegetarian for over twenty-five years, Bruce Edwin wrote the report partly used by the California State Assembly for the last new law concerning model and talent agents, managers, and acting schools to help better protect children from abuse. He has for years worked with both city, state, and federal authorities in his provable successes in fighting child trafficking. He gives free advice to parents on keeping kids safe, and also free advice to teenagers and young adults on how to stay safe and succeed in Hollywood.

Always seeking to expand his knowledge, Bruce--who is now vegan--enjoys continued study of various subjects including; entertainment, pop-culture and sub-culture, Egyptology, philosophy, metaphysics, self-help, and quantum physics among more. In his spare time he loves swimming, mountain hiking, martial arts, working-out, and exploring the culture and arts throughout Los Angeles.

The following is an excerpt of an exclusive interview with Producer Bruce Edwin, by Hollywood Sentinel Art and Literature Editor and Fine Artist Moira Cue:

Q: How many films have you been attached to?

Bruce Edwin: I stopped keeping track a while ago, but it would be in the dozens I would say. Right now I am exclusively focused on projects that I develop or that my company fully owns and controls.

Q: How long have you been producing?

Bruce Edwin: Technically I was producing in film school, but on major projects, a little under fifteen years.

Q: What do you wish you had learned that you had to find out the hard way about producing?

Bruce Edwin: I prefer not to have regrets. However, the old adage that if "If he smells like a rat, and looks like a rat, he is probably a rat," is generally true. With that said, some rats don't stink, and some even look good. LOL. Basically I was not the best judge of character during my first years in Hollywood, even though I thought I was, I wasn't enough. Today--knock on wood--I can make a fairly accurate prediction of someone in about 15 seconds. I've also learned that procrastination is largely based on fear. Fear is generally a lack of education or a lack of self-esteem. So to become more fearless to tackle your goals, get more educated in the area needed, and gain more self-esteem.

Q: Who do you consider the greatest filmmaker of all time?

Bruce Edwin: I don't really consider any one single person the greatest filmmaker. There are many greats, and there are so many different styles and genres of movie-making. I can give you a short list of who some of the greatest are in my view. That list would include in no certain order; Jean Luc-Godard, John Cassavetes, David Lynch, Francois Truffaut, Federico Fellini, Roberto Rossellini, Orson Welles, Kenneth Anger, Krzysztof Kieslowski, Frank Capra, Billy Wilder, Dario Argento, Maya Deren, Victor Fleming, and Hal B. Wallis to name a few.

Q: Why do you love Jean Luc Godard?

I could write a book on the importance and brilliance of Godard; from his use of sound, color, editing, compositional techniques, set design, music, narration, and more. Godard is basically like the Rolling Stones of cinema, if the Stones had never came to America and only been famous to a small percent of the world. Godard basically helped re-invent cinema, stretching the realm of possibility of the filmmaker to places film had never been before. It was as if half the screen and half the mic was covered up, and then Godard came along and revealed it, and then everyone started using it. Godard is like the Roger Bannister of the film world. He is that important. I like how Godard often uses the medium to confront and assault the viewers senses. A great punk band does the same thing musically, which can transcend all genres and even transcend the medium itself. I like his anarchistic, experimental nature as an auteur filmmaker. Many of his shots to me are like a moving painting.

Q: How do you define success in the entertainment industry for yourself?

Bruce Edwin: I used to define success in Hollywood by how rich, famous, and powerful someone was who created great art. Great art is an important part of that, because there is a lot of bad art in Hollywood out there, which to me is not true success. Today however, I consider one successful in the entertainment industry if they are happy, and improving their life and the lives of others, or improving culture as a whole on an ever-expanding basis. I think the other definition I mentioned can be nice too, but ultimately, happiness and helping oneself and others is more important than any fame or fortune. I feel very blessed and thankful that I have already had success by doing a lot of what I love, and getting paid for it. Greater success for myself will be doing even more things I love, and getting paid even more (LOL), and even more importantly on a macrological level; adding more levels of happiness, beauty, understanding, education, and spiritual enlightenment to others on this planet, which I intend to do.



