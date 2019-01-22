Doubling Down on Data: IntelliBoard Expands Sales Management Team

IntelliBoard excited to announce its expansion with the immediate hiring of VP-Sales & 10 worldwide Account Managers in Q1 2019.

MONROE, CT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelliBoard, the premier reporting and analytics plugin for Blackboard Learn, Canvas, Cornerstone, D2L, and Moodle, has recently expanded their team to include a VP-Sales and an Account Manager in Latin America, with 9 more Account Managers worldwide expected in Q1 2019.

Don Hazelwood comes to IntelliBoard with more than 20 years of experience in distance education, both in academic and industry settings. Most recently he served as Senior Account Manager at Remote-Learner building strong relationships with key accounts across education, corporate, and government verticals. Previously, he led a distance education team at at a community college through major changes to modernize and expand the college’s digital footprint. Mr. Hazelwood shared, "John Dewey sums up my career and direction in life succinctly, 'If we teach today’s students as we taught yesterday’s, we rob them of tomorrow.' Mr. Hazelwood continued, "My heart has always resided in education. Lowering barriers to education through technology provides the best opportunities and ability to improve lives. Providing accurate data about the learning process helps to achieve those goals."

Jorge Montañez brings considerable technology and sales experience to the IntelliBoard team through his work with IBM as Sales-Ops Team Lead, Oracle, and Latin-American Sales Manager for Blackboard Learn. Mr. Montañez loves consultative selling, and creating solutions for corporate and educational institutions; recognizing the significance of data within the learning management environment. His ability to align client goals with multiple solutions is unmatched in the Latin American market, through his deep understanding of technology and education. Mr. Montañez shared an anecdote from Jack Welch, "An organization’s ability to learn, and translate that learning into action rapidly, is the ultimate competitive advantage." Mr. Montañez continued, "It is that ability to move to action quickly that is so appealing about IntelliBoard; the overall responsiveness to their clients is incredible."

Anatoliy Kochnev, IntelliBoard's CEO, is excited about IntelliBoard's 2019 sales projections, and the efforts to reach those goals. "Our focus in 2018 was on development, and we exceeded our expectations. For 2019, while development is always an omnipresent objective for us, we are driving out considerable effort to ensure that everyone has real-time access to their data. Everyone."

About IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard.net offers analytic and reporting services to education communities and institutions who use an LMS. IntelliBoard extracts the statistical data collected in the LMS and presents this rich data on a single dashboard in the form of easy-to-read, aesthetic, and printable charts, graphs, and formatted reports. We strive to be the premier analytics dashboard for LMS users. Feel the strength of empowered learning with our purposefully built analytics for education and training. Our mantra: provide the best instantly-available, most-simplified point-and-click access to your LMS data to inform your educational business decisions.

