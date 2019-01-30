Glassbox Signs New Contract with Air Canada to Optimise Cross-channel Online Customer Experience

Air Canada

Glassbox technology being adopted by Air Canada for its website

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glassbox today announces that on the back of a successful implementation and high adoption of its industry-leading digital record, replay and analytics technology on Air Canada’s mobile app, its technology has been chosen by the airline for its website.Yaron Morgenstern, CEO at Glassbox comments: “We’ve been working very closely with Air Canada over the last few months to enhance their customers’ mobile application experience. We’re extremely happy to see our partnership with the airline expanding – it’s a real vote of confidence in the capabilities of Glassbox technology and the demonstrable value that we are bringing to their business.”“With digital channels becoming an essential part of a customers’ journey and their engagement with the Air Canada brand, maintaining full visibility across the web and our mobile app is crucial to our business. Glassbox has enabled us to understand customer visits and optimize our systems both from a technical and business perspective,” says Sylvain Robitaille, Principal Analyst Customer Experience at Air Canada.Having a single unified solution that provides automatic insights supported by digital analytics enables Air Canada to implement enhancements and be in a virtuous cycle of improvement.For more details on Glassbox’s solutions please visit: www.glassboxdigital.com About GlassboxGlassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile Customers. Leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioural analytics, session replay, free-text search, application monitoring and machine learning capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to see not only what online and mobile Customers are doing but also why they are doing it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced Customer experience, faster Customer disputes resolution, improved regulatory compliance and agile IT troubleshooting. Glassbox’s solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises mostly in the telecommunications and financial services and insurance industries and could cater to the needs of a wide range of verticals including healthcare, travel, hospitality and business services.



