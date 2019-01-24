Dental implants in Reading are available from ADS

Affordable dental implants from ADS are helping Berks County residents smile brighter.

READING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A single dental implant in Reading, PA costs only $2,000 thanks to Affordable Dental Solutions. With five locations throughout eastern Pennsylvania, ADS has long been celebrated for its high-quality care and low prices.

The cost of dental implants from ADS includes both the abutment and crown for a natural, finished smile. Their seamless appearance makes dental implants one of the most popular missing tooth solutions available.

In addition to dental implants, affordable dentures in Reading are also available from ADS. Full dentures cost only $650 per arch and partial dentures cost only $750 per arch. Implant-retained dentures cost $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s full lower dentures.

“Not every patient may be a good candidate for dental implants,” explains Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, dentist in Reading. “We will work with them to find a treatment option best for their health and smile.”

To learn more about affordable dentures and dental implants in Reading, request an appointment with ADS by visiting http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/.



About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

