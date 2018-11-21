Bill Rini explains the importance of fair trade and buying local
As part of an ongoing commitment to environmental ethics and social conscience, Bill Rini explains the importance of sourcing fair trade and local produce.STRONGSVILLE, OHIO, USA, November 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for its first class approach to luxury catering, A Taste of Excellence, under owner Bill Rini, is also dedicated to social conscience and minimizing environmental impact. This, says the boss, is achieved via an ongoing commitment to sourcing fair trade and local produce wherever possible.
Ohio native Rini has long been a proponent of buying local and supporting suppliers and other businesses in the Strongsville area, where A Taste of Excellence is based. "Good business practices and environmental stewardship go hand in hand," says the A Taste of Excellence owner. "We aspire to be completely environmentally aware and to make choices which demonstrate environmental ethics and social conscience in each and every one of our business practices," he adds.
"A Taste of Excellence believes that locally grown food has an abundance of advantages," Rini continues, adding that foods which are grown and processed close to where they'll be consumed are invariably fresher, healthier, and more flavorful. "Purchasing local produce supports local businesses and farmers, while also simultaneously reducing transportation costs, limiting environmental impact, and almost entirely eliminating the need for preservatives," he suggests.
Rini also has a very clear definition of what constitutes 'local,' revealing that the business applies a three-tiered approach to the term. "At A Taste of Excellence we place the highest priority on food which comes from Cuyahoga County and the surrounding counties," he explains, "followed by prioritizing food from the state of Ohio, and then food sourced from the Midwest region of the United States."
As a result, the business is rightly proud to be in a position to offer menus which are designed on a seasonal basis to best utilize local, organic, and sustainable produce and ingredients. "We also offer handmade, artisan products made by local trades," points out Rini, further underscoring the importance of supporting and promoting local farmers and other businesses in the area.
The business also makes it a priority to purchase from vendors which use exclusively fair trade practices, and who maintain equitable and safe environments for farm and factory workers. "I'm forever proud to say," adds Rini, wrapping up, "that A Taste of Excellence is a business wholly based on values which reflect 100 percent a commitment to environmental ethics and social conscience at every step of the way."
To learn more about Bill Rini and A Taste of Excellence, please visit http://www.taste-food.com/.
