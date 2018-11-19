Bill Rini continues commitment to environmental ethics and social conscience within luxury catering business
Ohio-based luxury catering company boss Bill Rini continues his focus on environmentally, ethically, and socially conscious business practices.CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven by a firm belief that good business practices and environmental stewardship go hand in hand, catering company boss Bill Rini and his team at A Taste of Excellence continue to strive to employ environmentally conscious and sustainable business practices and principles in every aspect of what they do.
"We aspire to be completely environmentally aware and to make choices which demonstrate environmental ethics and social conscience in our business practices," explains Rini.
Being 'green,' he says, is about values, attitude, choices, and adjusted ways of thinking. "Being green requires developing improved attitudes toward sustainability and practices which can be incorporated into everyday life," Rini adds.
"I'm proud to say," he continues, "that A Taste of Excellence Catering is a company based on values which wholly reflect a commitment to environmental ethics and social conscience."
According to Rini—a certified chef and graduate of Florida International University's School of Hospitality Management—ecological and economic sustainability are both vital for a business to truly succeed. "At A Taste of Excellence Catering, we believe that businesses which are able to work with the environment, rather than merely consuming its resources, will rise to the top of their market, while simultaneously helping to secure a firm future for the business itself, as well as for future generations," he suggests.
Becoming green, however, says the chef, is not always about being perfect from day one. "Our commitment at A Taste of Excellence to the environment is ongoing and constantly improving," adds Rini, who holds a bachelor's degree in hotel restaurant management.
"Sustainability and environmental protection," he continues, "have been paramount to our philosophy since the very beginning. We periodically review our practices and, in doing so, continue to make improvements in order to ensure that we're as environmentally and economically sustainable as possible based on the latest innovations and best practices within the industry."
A Taste of Excellence Catering currently performs annual energy audits on all kitchen equipment, with Rini and his team utilizing only high-quality, biodegradable packaging made from recycled materials. The company's eco-friendly systems, therefore, enable them to convert their waste into renewable resources, including bio-fuel, and compost – all of which is used locally.
"At A Taste of Excellence, we're forever working on our waste management practices," adds boss Bill Rini, wrapping up, "in order to ensure a reduced carbon footprint, further enhanced by our commitment to sourcing local, seasonal produce and resources wherever possible."
To learn more about Bill Rini and A Taste of Excellence Catering, please visit http://www.taste-food.com/.
