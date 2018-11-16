William Rini reveals A Taste of Excellence Catering's approach to new experiences and everlasting memories
Ohio-based A Taste of Excellence reveals its unique approach to providing new experiences and everlasting memories through its delicious catering options.STRONGSVILLE, OHIO, USA, November 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the forefront of Cleveland caterers and wedding caterers, A Taste of Excellence Catering promises new experiences for everlasting memories through its array of delicious cuisine options tailored to wedding, corporate, and contract catering events, according to owner and founder William Rini.
With a combined 80 or more years of hospitality and culinary experience between its staff, A Taste of Excellence Catering prides itself on knowing every detail of each client's event or events. William Rini and his knowledgeable team individually guide clients through their event requirements, always setting out to exceed expectations through superior planning, use of fresh local ingredients, and by delivering the most beautiful of food presentations.
"Thanks to our attention to detail, we've built relationships with thousands of corporate and non-corporate clients in Northeast Ohio," reveals Rini. "Whether a client is throwing a party, planning a wedding, or organizing a corporate event, my team and I work with each and every individual to meet even the most exacting of culinary and event needs," he adds.
Specializing in wedding, corporate, and contract catering, the A Taste of Excellence owner and founder promises what he calls 'new experiences for everlasting memories,' whatever the occasion. "A wedding reception is a celebration of a lifetime," explains Rini, "and our clients deserve to have it exactly the way they want it, which is why we work tirelessly to turn their visions into a reality."
Of the company's contract catering, he continues, "We create events which clients and attendees alike will always remember, with gorgeous venue settings, innovative menu planning, detailed food presentation, and the very freshest local ingredients."
"Furthermore," Rini adds, "our commitment to upscale corporate, cultural, and educational campus dining events has led the way for us to develop an unrivaled reputation for our corporate culinary efforts all throughout Northeast Ohio. Our diverse menu selection is certain to satisfy the taste buds of clients and their guests alike, regardless of the season or theme."
William Rini and A Taste of Excellence Catering, he says, look to continually surprise and delight their guests with new menu items, acknowledging ongoing trends surrounding nutrition and health, backed by a commitment to local farmers who provide much of the catering company's fresh organic produce.
"We're here to deliver quality, often by dealing with local vendors and producers, and our clients certainly seem to appreciate that. What's more, by dealing with other local businesses we're maintaining a low carbon footprint, helping to protect the environment, and can often save our customers money at the same time as a result," he adds, wrapping up.
To learn more about William Rini and A Taste of Excellence Catering, please visit http://www.taste-food.com/.
