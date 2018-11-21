Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Shares their Client’s Successful Story

Another satisfied clients, Sonny Luong and his mom provided Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Thanksgiving office party with a home-made turkey

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, highly committed and reputable real estate company, is proud to announce that they have been a part of many clients’ successful stories in California. They have been the number one expert of selling and buying real estate property for people of different needs.

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team proudly shares a story about a client whom they helped find a property that matched their criteria and requirements. As with other homeowners and businesses, they closed escrow within a short period of time. For only 17 days, they achieved their client’s goal without delays.

The client, Sonny Luong and his family have been renting for the past 30 years. Due to the constant increase in the rental price, they decided to purchase a house. Before they came to Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, they have been looking for a house for 7 months without successful results. It’s been a long journey for the family to avoid high rentals and live in their own home.

Kusuma, together with his talented team, assisted Sonny Luong to find the right home. The company made sure they considered their criteria, providing their dream residential property. They also provided a smooth and easy process, making their wait worth it and money-saving. Unlike the most real estate specialists out there, they shortened the period to 17 days. This did not only avoid hassles, but it also eliminated the risk of other unnecessary expenses.

Sonny and his family were very happy with the service. They showed that by providing Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team food during the last two office events such as Harvest festival office lunch and Thanksgiving office party. His mom made them turkey for the office party. With the sense of fulfillment and happiness in their eyes, the company remains eager to give diverse clients a hand. They always strive to care and give their best to serve potential home buyers, sellers and other real estate agents.

Serving the industry for quite a few years now, Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has been dedicated to elevate many people’s lives. Without the community, team members, vendor partners and customers, this mission won’t be possible. They are thankful for the support, enabling them to help others. “It’s been an honor to serve our team members and clients throughout the year,” Kusuma said.

Rudy L. Kusuma comes to the rescue of those buyers and sellers for a company with unmatched commitment, smooth process, and competitive prices. They are surrounded by the best people, allowing them to fulfill their mission. They are also equipped with the technology, experience and knowledge for a successful real estate selling or buying.

