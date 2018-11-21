Innovative Product Will Improve Waste Diversion, Composting and Recycling Practices

Collecting leaves and branches with the green bag or recyclables with the blue mesh bag Excellent for collecting debris and recyclables Use Kwik Bagit around the Pool or at the Beach

Federal & Provincial Environment Minister to meet at CCME Friday November 23rd, 2018. Innovative Saskatchewan Invention should be considered to reduce plastic.

SSKATOON, SK CANADA, CANADA, November 21, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saskatoon Saskatchewan CanadaInnovative Method for the Improvement of Waste Diversion , Composting, and Plastic Recycling As Canada prepares for the meeting of the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME) on Ottawa on November 23, president and inventor Harold Sokyrka (President of Kwik Bagit Products International Inc.) launches the Kwik Bagit Eco/System to the world market.As municipalities all over the world struggle with trying to improve Waste Diversion and Recycling, they are now burdened even further due to China's tough policy of now refusing any more recyclable material from North America. As a result, Recycling Depots are scrambling to find alternative buyers and measures to deal with the stockpiling of recyclable materials much of which is now ending up in the landfills because they have no place to sell it.Sokyrka states that “Proper recycling starts AT THE SOURCE - in the HOME and by using cloth bags we will reduce the amount of unneeded and unwanted oil-based, oxo-degradable plastic bags from entering the municipal landfills.” He goes on to say, "Our USE ONCE - and DISCARD ATTITUDE needs to change". Sokyrka has also developed a Community Based Seminar called "DIVERT-COMPOST-RECYCLE and REUSE which is a 2-day seminar designed to educate the public about proper waste diversion techniques. Community Associations will also have the opportunity to be involved in a unique fundraising approach that will help them to improve their local parks and facilities since many municipalities have cut the finding to these groups. They will participate in distributing complimentary Compost Bags and How To Guide that is sponsored by local likeminded Stakeholders to residents in their communities to improve our Waste Diversion Practices.After 2 years of R&D, this Patent Pending Utility Device is ready for the worldwide marketplace. The easy to use System encourages the use of machine washable Poly/Cloth Bags to reduce the amount of plastic bags entering municipal landfills and recycling depots. The reusable bags will save consumers from buying bags and that will also save the environment by reducing the amount of unnecessary single-use, oil-based plastic bags that are entering our landfills.The “Kwik-Bag-It-Eco-System” is an Eco-Friendly Portable Utility Device that uses Telescopic Rails and Legs that can be reconfigured to fit any debris collecting bags in the marketplace. Primarily used for the collection of compostable organic waste and debris and for the storage of refundable recyclables.The System also uses exclusive Retainer Clips that hold the bags to the rails of the unit which makes it so easy to fill and unload the bags. Sokyrka says "You no longer need a third arm or second person to hold the bag open while it is being filled. And once the bag is full - you simply release the clips and the bag falls to the ground and is tied. It then it can be unloaded into the compost or recycling depot. If it requires a cleaning, a simple spray with water will permit the bag to be used hundreds of times.Another feature of the Kwik Bagit Eco/System is the portable roll-up tabletop, making it an excellent device to take camping, fishing or to a picnic or the beach where the unit not only collects your debris but it can be used to dry your towels and have a place to set your drinks on as well. This Unit is called the "Outback" because it can easily be strapped to a backpack or put into the trunk of your vehicle.There is also a Commercial Pro Model that is used in the construction industry and is excellent for disaster relief clean up saving companies. The bag on this unit can hold up to 50 lbs. of debris and can be used hundreds of times. Food Truck operators and Street Vending Cars will see a great benefit because the unit not only acts as a portable debris/recycling collector, but it also has a unique new advertising medium, to display their company logo or events.And, as more and more municipalities begin to realize that OIL BASED, OXO-DEGRADABLE PLASTICS BAGS are bad for our environment, aside from having an outright ban on the use of plastic bags - the simple solution is to switch to using Poly/Cloth Bags. "This could be the beginning of a new approach to smarter recycling practices so that we can improve our ways of recycling – to strive for a “GREENER PLANET” and to help our Fragile Environment"!Harold Sokyrka 306-717-3895Organization: Kwik Bagit Products International. Inc.Po Box 22123 - 3310 8th St.Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Canada S7H 5P1For more information, please visit www.kwikbagit.com International PCT Patent Pending # 62576843

