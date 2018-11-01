New Product Will Improve Waste Diversion, Composting and Recycling Practices

Collecting leaves and branches with the green bag or recyclables with the blue mesh bag Use the portable roll up table top and poly cloth bag for filleting your fish Excellent for collecting debris and recyclables

World Wide Launch of the Kwik Bagit Eco/System is sure to improve Waste Diversion, Compositing and Recycling Practices with this Patent Pending Portable Device.

“Proper Waste Diversion and Recycling Starts at the SOURCE – IN THE HOME.The Kwik Bagit Eco/System with the reusable poly/ cloth bags will help to save our Environment for a Greener Planet".” — Harold Sokyrka

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, November 1, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- President and Inventor Harold Sokyrka (President of Kwik Bagit Products International Inc.) launches the Kwik Bagit Eco/System on popular Crowd Funding Platform www.indiegogo.com/kwikbagit After 2 years of R&D, this Patent Pending Utility Device is ready for the worldwide marketplace. The easy to use System encourages the use of machine washable Poly/Cloth Bags to reduce the amount of plastic bags entering municipal landfills and recycling depots. The reusable bags will save consumers from buying plastic bags that take over 100 years to decompose and it will also save the environment by reducing the amount of unnecessary single-use, oil-based plastic bags that are entering our landfills.The “Kwik-Bag-It-Eco-System” is an Eco-Friendly Portable Utility Device that uses Telescopic Rails and Legs that can be reconfigured to fit any debris collecting bags in the marketplace. Primarily used for the collection of compostable organic waste and debris and for the storage of refundable recyclables.The System also uses exclusive Retainer Clips that hold the bags to the rails of the unit which makes it so easy to fill and unload the bags. Sokyrka says "You no longer need a third arm or second person to hold the bag open while it is being filled. And once the bag is full - you simply release the clips and the bag falls to the ground and the full bag can then be unloaded into the compost or recycling depot. If it requires a cleaning, a simple spray with water will permit the bag to be used hundreds of times.Another feature of the Kwik Bagit Eco/System is the portable roll-up tabletop, making it an excellent device to take camping, fishing or to a picnic or the beach where the unit not only collects your debris but it can be used to dry your towels and have a place to set your drinks on as well. This Unit is called the "Outback" and it can easily be strapped to a backpack or put into your camper or RV.There is also a Commercial Pro Model that is used in the construction industry and is excellent for disaster relief clean up saving companies hundreds of dollars spent on single-use plastic bags. The bag on this unit can hold up to 50 lbs of debris, that has canvas straps and can be used dozens of times. Food Truck operators and Street Vending Carts will see a great benefit because the unit not only acts as a portable debris/recycling collector, but it also has a unique new advertising medium, to display their company logo or events. Tailgaters will love it because they can customize the bag with their favorite team logo. Community and School sports teams, choirs and bands will find this to be an excellent fundraising unit, as it will help to raise money for their organization and advertise their team logo at the same time.The new sign medium will be another advantage to the homeowner as well as real estate companies because the unit can be secured to the ground to advertise signage for garage sales, house sale or rental suites, and for open house events.During the launch of the Crowdfunding Campaign on IndieGoGo, the Kwik Bagit Eco/System will range in price from $19 US to $54 US, with volume discounts for multiple orders. Every pledge will receive a Complimentary Leak Proof Compost Bag that has a Zipper Seal that keeps odors in while compost from the kitchen is collected. This simple household bag will help to divert valuable compost material to the residence compost bin or from sending it to the landfill.As municipalities all over the world struggle with trying to improve Waste Diversion, Compositing and Recycling Practices they are now burdened even more due to China's tough policy of now refusing any more recyclable material from offshore. As a result, Recycling Depots are scrambling to find alternative buyers and measures to deal with the stockpiling of recyclable materials, consequently now much of which is now ending up in the landfills because they have no place to sell it.Sokyrka states that “Proper recycling starts AT THE SOURCE - in the HOME and by using cloth bags we will reduce the amount of unneeded and unwanted oil-based, oxo-degradable plastic bags from entering the municipal landfills.” He goes on to say, "Our USE ONCE - and DISCARD ATTITUDE needs to change". Sokyrka has also developed a Community Based Seminar called "DIVERT-RECYCLE and REUSE which is a 2-day seminar designed to educate the public about proper waste diversion techniques. This seminar can be purchased on the Indiegogo Crowd Funding Campaign as well.He also goes on to say: "As more and more municipalities begin to realize that OIL BASED, OXO-DEGRADABLE PLASTICS BAGS are bad for our environment there will be more emphasis on discouraging residences and businesses from using plastic bags. Aside from having an outright ban on the use of plastic bags - the simple solution is to switch to using PolyCloth Bags that can be washed and used hundreds of times. This could be the beginning of a new approach to smarter waste diversion, and improved composting and recycling practices so that we can to strive for a “GREENER PLANET” and to help our Fragile Environment"!Harold Sokyrka 306-717-3895Organization: Kwik Bagit Products International. Inc.Po Box 22123 - 3310 8th St.Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Canada S7H 5P1For more information, please visit www.kwikbagit.com International PCT Patent Pending # 62576843

Kwik Bagit is the solution to problems we are having with Proper Waste Diversion, Composting and Recycling Practices. With So Many Uses, How will You Use it?