A US-based plastic manufacturing company got certified with ISO 9001:2015 using MyEasyISO QMS Software

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This family-owned corporation has been servicing its customers worldwide since 1969. Their goal is to provide their customers with leading-edge technology - a commitment to continuous improvement and one-stop shopping to handle all of the prototypes, production, and value-added requirements. Quality driven, with proven results – provides their customers with products that are cost effective and quality driven, making them the Ultimate Choice for custom plastic molding.

This plastic manufacturing company wanted to train their associates and made them aware of customer specifications. As empowered to assure quality requirements are met or exceeded, they have adapted MyEasyISO QMS Software – a smart and agile cloud-based software that enable them to effectively and successfully certified to ISO 9001:2015, as it served the purpose it was created for, ensuring better compliance to address various requirements.

“We are driven to ensure quality requirements are met or exceeded. With MyEasyISO QMS Software, we are now compliant with ISO 9001:2015,” said Quality Control Manager.

MyEasyISO QMS software is always audit ready. It's integrated and employee-friendly framework results in a very high level of motivation among employees at all levels to follow the policy. This grant access to internal or external auditors for specific modules to save time and resources spent otherwise. MyEasyISO QMS software demonstrates compliance with critical requirements like policy, objectives, document control, internal audits, deviation or non-conformity management, and risk management on demand, along with all other customized workflow-based data.

