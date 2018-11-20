DrugTestingSupplies.com Now Offers Exclusive Online Discounts For All DrugTestingCourses.com Graduating Students

DrugTestingSupplies.com has formed a partnership with DrugTestingCourses.com to offer students exclusive promotions and discounts on drug testing supplies.

DrugTestingSupplies.com, a drug testing supply company who specializes in providing onsite drug testing supplies and related services, has announced they have formed a strategic alliance with DrugTestingCourses.com, a company who provides comprehensive drug testing training programs. They will be offering their graduating students and current customer base exclusive online discounts on all drug testing supplies and services. After a successful calendar year servicing multiple industries, DrugTestingSupplies.com has formed a synergistic partnership with DrugTestingCourses.com to expand their customer base by offering discounts to past, current, and future students of DrugTestingCourses.com who utilize these supplies daily.

In light of the recent news, President William Bierlein stated, “We are beyond excited to form this partnership with DrugTestingCourses.com. We recognize our respective customer bases have similar needs and look forward to providing discounts on both ends with the intention of providing an all-in-one drug testing service”.

Discounts will be offered on all drug testing supplies and related items - from DOT to non-DOT testing supplies, instant onsite saliva drug tests and urine drug tests, and collection supplies such as bluing dye tablets. Our blanket discount will be valid in perpetuity to all of our customers.

Current DrugTestingSupplies.com customers will also have the opportunity to receive discounts on training programs provided by DrugTestingCourses.com. “Our goal is to add as much value to our customer base as we can”, added William, “by offering training courses to our current customers, we can be certain they are receiving the best, most comprehensive service possible”.

DrugTestingSupplies.com is based out of Orlando, Florida and has been servicing small to medium sized businesses across multiple industries since 2017. With the addition of offering training programs, DrugTestingSupplies.com is excited to bring additional value to their customer base.