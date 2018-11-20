Billboard Emerging Artist Clayton Morgan Returns To The Top Of The iTunes Canada Electronic Charts With New Single

The Dallas-based EDM artists' "The Beat Is Calling Me" came in ahead of tracks by Moby, Major Lazer, Owl City and Breakbot.

This is unbelievable! I need to try and book some shows in Canada!” — Clayton Morgan

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas, TX-based singer-songwriter and EDM artist, Clayton Morgan enjoyed his first chart-topping single in September 2018 when his remix track, "Taste For Love (Extreme's Deep House Mix)" raced to the top of the iTunes Canada Electronic chart. Now, Clayton Morgan has returned to the top of the iTunes Canada Electronic singles chart with his latest single, "The Beat Is Calling Me." Clayton's track comes in ahead of those from Moby, Major Lazer, Owl City and Breakbot.

Written by Morgan and produced by Michael Williams with Platinum Keyz Productions, "The Beat" was released by CMD Entertainment/Enotram Entertainment on Monday, November 12th. Two remixed versions will be released on December 14th.

Watch "The Beat Is Calling Me" lyric video at https://youtu.be/PfxjUpKn8r4.

Clayton Morgan was an Emerging Artist in the November 10th issue of Billboard Magazine.

ABOUT CLAYTON MORGAN: Based in Dallas, TX, Clayton Morgan released his critically acclaimed single, "Taste For Love" back in June. The son of Four Sonics member, Eddie Daniels, Morgan has proven to be one of the most original and talented new artists to come out of the area, this year. Music played a big role in Clayton Morgan's upbringing, both at home and at school. Clayton was regularly part of school musicals, choir groups and drama clubs. Outside of school, he always looked up to his father as his mentor and was also heavily influenced by a wide range of singers, including Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Prince, Madonna and Whitney Houston, to name a few. All of these ingredients combined, have no doubt, been the main contributing factor toward Clayton's unique and authentic vocal style.

"The Beat Is Calling Me" Lyric Video - Clayton Morgan