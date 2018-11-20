Acquchat NYC Blockchain & Media Fireside Chat Livestream Broadcast
Acquchat's First Fireside Chat Event! Meet with Media and Blockchain companies to discuss funding opportunities for your projects!
BROOKLYN, NY, USA, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you a Blockchain Project or Media Producer with an innovative concept or story to develop groundbreaking content? Do you have what it takes to be the next great Blockchain Startup or Media Producer in this new age of Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Virtual Reality, IoT… We want to help you change the world!
AcquChat welcomes Blockchain & Media Startups to join us at our next Blockchain & Media Fireside Chat Broadcast December 11 in NYC. This Fireside Chat is focused on Blockchain & Media Projects. The Blockchain & Media Producer Fireside Chat Broadcast offers Blockchain Projects & Media Producers sound advise with Top Media Industry speakers at the Fireside Chat Live broadcast with Q & A.
GUEST SPEAKERS:
SACHIN NARODE- Founder XENIAPP Bittravelx
TATIANA MOROZ - Founder Tatiana Coin
JOHN SLYUSAREV- Managing Partner SMC Capital
MONIKA PROFFITT - Blockchain Writer
MADISON CAMPBELL - Founder Iyanu
