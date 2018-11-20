There were 621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 151,510 in the last 365 days.

NY Assemblyman Clyde Vanel to speak at NYIT Conference

Learn about the new legislation for this emerging blockchain technology & how it impacts your business!

NEW YORK , NY, 10018, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE: Assemblyman Clyde Vanel added to SEC Legal Panel to provide advice on latest NYS Blockchain legislation Educate yourself on the latest technologies here…

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-blockchain-crypto-investors-conference-tickets-48837422044?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=join_us_annual_nyc_blockchain_crypto_conference_w_update_on_nys_blockchain_legislation&utm_term=2018-09-23

David Whiting
City Blockchain Summit
+1(917)364-1776
email us here

