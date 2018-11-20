Titanium Real Estate Network is the Real Estate Office of the Future

Titanium Real Estate Office of the Future

Titanium Real Estate Network, also known as Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, claims the title of the "Real Estate Office of the Future." The real estate company takes pride in its modern real estate office, one designed to enhance the performance of its real estate agents and ensure they can follow the changes of the modern real estate market.

Typically, a real estate agency follows the setup of a broker and a team of agents. In this setup, everything team members do is done through the broker. As for the individual agents, they follow the traditional way. They have their own leads to prospect as well as do some cold callings and door knockings. It was how a “real estate office” used to be. But in the height of the rapidly changing real estate market, this type of real estate office will not work. The modern real estate market follows a more digitalized approach and the members of the real estate team are no longer expected to perform cold callings or anything of the same.

In a modern real estate office where millennials are slowly taking their place, a traditional real estate office will not have been productive. The younger real estate agents today look for an office that can foster creativity and productivity. Moreover, real estate agents today don’t like to sit on their thumbs doing things that don’t help in improving their bottom line.

Knowing that, the Titanium office has restructured their team system to accommodate the demands of the modern real estate market. In Titanium, the teams are divided into multiple functions with specific roles for every department, which encourages and motivates each member of the team. The Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team also consists of members with different specialties such as IT and marketing.

The team has an Inside Sales Team, which is the one handling the appointment to the outside sales agents. They are the ones who determine and match the clients to the outside sales agents based on their personalities. The Outside Sales Team is there to convert every transaction, deliver excellent results, and give the best service. With this changing market, the traditional way of prospecting a lead doesn’t work anymore.

Titanium has redesigned their system to align with their mission, which is to elevate the lives of their clients, team members, vendors, business partners, and the community. The team did not only change their real estate office for the sake of providing 2nd mild service to clients and match their criteria but also to make the job more productive for the agents and members of the team.

About Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team:

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is a group of real estate agents assisting home buyers and sellers during the real estate transaction. The team is the core of a leading real estate company in California, lending their expertise to help a client in buying or selling a home. Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is also a part of World Harvest Organization.

