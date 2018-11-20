Founder of Contempo Design + Communications wins WED Cleveland Annual Pioneer Award
The Pioneer Award recognizes and honors distinguished women who are leaders and innovators across multiple categories with inspiring accomplishments.
"The Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Cleveland Pioneer Award recognizes and honors distinguished women who are leaders and innovators across multiple categories with inspiring accomplishments. We consider pioneers in fields including Health, Education, Music, Business, Sports, Art, Fashion, Philanthropy, Beauty, Social Responsibility, Space/Science, Finance, Technology, and Environment/Animals. We seek to recognize women who have used their positions to connect and raise up other women, both locally and globally. The women we honor join a sisterhood of women honored around the world and at the United Nations every November," stated Lorraine Schuchart, Founder & CEO, Prosper for Purpose.
The awards were given out at the WED Cleveland event on November 12 with 120 in attendance at the Linsalata Alumni Center of Case Western Reserve University.
WED Cleveland brings established and aspiring entrepreneurs together to share ideas, spark action and create opportunities for businesses to grow while achieving social impact.
The other 2018 WED Cleveland Pioneer Award Recipients were: Melanie GiaMaria who started her own legal practice devoted to family law in 2003, and Renee Jones who has devoted her career to serving others.
Jennifer Uren
Contempo Design + Communications
+1 216-831-9557
email us here