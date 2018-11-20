Perrin Conferences Announces Featured Speakers for the New York Asbestos Litigation Conference
The New York Asbestos Litigation Conference will be held on December 4, 2018 in New York City.
“Our annual New York Asbestos Litigation Conference draws prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in-house counsel, and insurance professionals, providing a range of perspectives on asbestos litigation,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences. “We look forward to providing a forum to focus on current issues in the NYCAL, the NY metro area, and Upstate New York.”
A selection of this year’s featured speakers and moderators include:
• Joseph W. Belluck, Esq., Belluck & Fox, L.L.P., New York, NY
• Honorable Lucy Billings, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
• Daniel P. Blouin, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, New York, NY
• Nina Lynn Caroselli, Esq., Executive Vice President, Special Counsel, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• Kerryann M. Cook, Esq., McGivney, Kluger & Cook, P.C., New York, NY
• Brian Early, Esq., The Early Law Firm, L.L.C., New Haven, CT
• Charles M. Ferguson, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., New York, NY
• David J. Fisher, Esq., Kurowski Shultz LLC, O’Fallon, IL
• Suzanne M. Halbardier, Esq., Barry, McTiernan & Moore LLC, New York, NY
• Kevin Hannemann, Asbestos Claims Analyst, Resolute Management, Inc., Boston, MA
• Danny R. Kraft, Jr., Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., New York, NY
• James M. Kramer, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, New York, NY
• Honorable Gerald Lebovits, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
• Bridget Longoria, Esq., Account Manager, Resolute Management, Inc., Philadelphia, PA
• Robert C. Malaby, Esq., Malaby & Bradley LLC, New York, NY
• Honorable Manuel J. Mendez, Asbestos Coordinating Judge, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
• Steve Nober, President & CEO, Consumer Attorney Marketing Group, Woodland Hills, CA
• Shelley Olsen, Special Master for NYC Asbestos Litigation, New York, NY
• Brittany Russell, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., New York, NY
• Frederick C. Schaefer, Esq., Associate Vice President, Nationwide, Wausau, WI
• Paul Slater, Esq., Senior Counsel, General Electric Company, Fairfield, CT
• Perry Weitz, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., New York, NY
• Judith A. Yavitz, Esq., Darger Errante Yavitz & Blau LLP, New York, NY
All in-house counsel and insurance professionals receive complimentary attendance at Perrin Conferences’ live conferences. Registration includes private access to course materials and all networking events.
In addition to providing exclusive opportunities for learning, networking, and information sharing, the New York Asbestos Litigation Conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit for qualified candidates. For more information on group discounts, registration, and hotel accommodations, please visit www.PerrinConferences.com or contact Bethany Corio.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education in an atmosphere of learning, networking and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.PerrinConferences.com.
