Nemergent Solutions Launches "Nemergent MCPTT Blackbox Tester" Version 2.0
First version of the "Nemergent MCS Blackbox Tester", including 3GPP Release 14 functionalities.BILBAO, SPAIN, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Today, Nemergent Solutions, the MCS experts, announced the immediate availability of the "Nemergent MCS Blackbox Tester", as the 2.0 evolution of its "Nemergent MCPTT Blackbox Tester". Since the first version of this Blackbox system released in January 2017, Nemergent has reinvented itself designing a new version that combines MCData and MCVideo capabilities along with MCPTT features. The product provides a turnkey solution for customers who want to start experimenting with the new wave of 3GPP Mission Critical technologies. Additionally, it is designed for third parties to test and evaluate their MCPTT, MCData and MCVideo developments and products.
Leire Eguia, Nemergent Solutions Product Manager, stated, "Incorporating 3GPP Release 14 features into the Blackbox has proved to be a challenge for the team. It's still an affordable product, backwards compatible with the hardware of the Release 13, now extremely complete and user-friendly."
This latest release of "Nemergent MCPTT Blackbox Tester" includes the implementation of MCData Short Data Service (SDS) and File Distribution (FD) among other features. Efficient and reliable, the Blackbox System has come a long way demonstrating its full functionality in the last two MCPTT Plugtests. "This new product is timely released to be tested in the upcoming ETSI MCX Plugtests #3 in order to ensure the standards compliance of all the new included functionalities", stressed Leire Eguia.
The product can be obtained in two main options. The standalone "Nemergent MCS BlackBox Tester" provides the 3GPP-defined MCS application layer and can be integrated with external MCS-capable networks and clients. Coming next, these features will be also available within the eBox-MCPTT product. The eBox-MCPTT product is commercialized jointly with Expway - the LTE Broadcast specialist - and provides a full MCPTT system including the QoS and eMBMS LTE capabilities.
"We are seeing a lot of demand for MCVideo applications", said Claude Seyrat, CMO and Co-Founder of Expway. "Public safety agencies and private security companies are quickly incorporating these functionalities in their arsenal. eBox-MCPTT with MCVideo and MCData capabilities will allow device makers, application developers and network operators to quickly come up to speed and take advantage of this emerging opportunity"
About Nemergent
Nemergent Solutions SL has significant expertise in designing and deploying novel Public Safety solutions over mobile broadband technologies, with an agile development team with vast experience in broadband technologies. Nemergent's portfolio includes a complete and fully standard MCS ecosystem. The server-side components are designed as NFV components, fostering agile and flexible deployments. The innovation-driven nature of the company promotes the establishment of research links with different UE, IMS and telco equipment leading companies.
For further information, visit https://www.nemergent-solutions.com or contact us at info@nemergent-solutions.com
Follow us in twitter @nemergent1
Lamiae Akif
Nemergent Solutions SL
+34 699 19 08 98
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn