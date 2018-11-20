DISCOVER THE ARTISTRY OF BALINESE TEXTILES AND SARONG ATTIRE WITH THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI

Guests will be introduced to the Balinese culture through textiles Sarongs are reflective of the historical traditions of Bali Sarongs are worn for many different types of occasions, including religious ceremonies Guests of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali will have the opportunity to honor this respected custom of Balinese culture

I look forward to inviting guests into our culture by providing insight of this traditional Balinese style and how it integrates into the daily life in Bali.” — Tresna Dewi

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paying homage to the destination’s cultural effervescence, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali has unveiled a Sarong Concierge program, further complementing its authentic, immersive Balinese experiences for its guests. Led by Tresna Dewi, the resort’s Sarong Concierge, this half-day journey invites guests to discover the different kinds of Balinese textiles and marvel at the creation process. Completing the experience, guests learn proper sarong etiquette, and ultimately, wear one amongst the local community with a cultural visit to the nearby Hindu Temple.

Admired for their beauty and pure artistry, textiles or Kamen in the Balinese language is a length of colorful fabric wrapped and tied around the body, often worn by men and women in Southeast Asia and the Arab peninsula. Sarongs are reflective of the historical traditions of Bali and are worn for many different types of occasions, including religious ceremonies, during school, and afterwards while at play. Guests of this best hotel in Bali will have the opportunity to honor this respected custom of the local community and Balinese culture with this program.

Under the expertise of Tresna Dewi, the resort’s Sarong Concierge, guests will be introduced to the Balinese culture through textiles in conjunction with this half-day journey. Tresna, a highly-respected member of the local community, will showcase four kinds of fabric that are mainly used as sarong in Bali. This will include seeing samples of textiles and learn about the distinct characteristics of each sarong. After learning about the process, Tresna will lead the guests to an artisan workshop in Gianyar regency – renowned for arts and crafts – to see the behind-the-scenes production process of “Endek,” the capital’s official cloth, from the threading and spinning to dying, and the weaving process. Continuing the experience, Tresna then demonstrates the etiquette of wearing a Balinese sarong and walk elegantly, like the Balinese royals. With the knowledge of how to dress a sarong on their own, Tresna will guide them on a visit to a nearby Balinese Hindu Temple to see the beautiful décor and hand carvings, wearing their sarongs as intended just like the locals do.

“The most interesting element of the Sarong creation is the production of the textiles,” says Tresna Dewi, “I’m always fascinated to see the process of spinning thread one by one to follow the pattern, before it continues with the weaving process. I look forward to inviting guests into our culture by providing insight of this traditional Balinese style and how it integrates into the daily life in Bali.”

For more information on the resort’s guest activities, visit www.ritzcarlton.com/bali and join the conversation with #RCMemories.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive villas, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venues and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn

