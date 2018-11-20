Private Jet Company New Flight Charters Approved for BACA–The Air Charter Association

Charter Hawker Jet ready for departure from Jackson Hole Airport. New Flight Charters approved for membership in BACA-The Air Charter Association, one of only five charter companies in the U.S.

Air Charter Company One of only Five in U.S. with BACA Membership, Excels as One Of The Most Accredited Jet Charter Brokers

The BACA approval puts New Flight Charters in an elite group of private aviation companies, one of only five U.S. air charter companies who are approved members of BACA.” — BACA