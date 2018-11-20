Private Jet Company New Flight Charters Approved for BACA–The Air Charter Association
New Flight Charters approved for membership in BACA-The Air Charter Association, one of only five charter companies in the U.S.
Air Charter Company One of only Five in U.S. with BACA Membership, Excels as One Of The Most Accredited Jet Charter Brokers
The BACA approval puts New Flight Charters in an elite group of private aviation companies, one of only five U.S. air charter companies who are approved members of BACA.
BACA membership is not easily obtained; charter companies must provide letters of support from nominated ‘Proposer’ and ‘Seconder’ current BACA members, meet length of time in business and other prerequisites, undergo a BACA investigation, and finally be put to the full membership for approval.
According to BACA, “The objectives of BACA [are] to promote the highest standards of professionalism and ethics within the Aviation Industry. Our members strive to maintain this benchmark of distinction and deliver to the consumer a service which embraces these ideals.”
“BACA is the leading association focused on the role of the air charter broker in the aviation market. Our goal is to raise and maintain standards of conduct in the air charter market, and to promote integrity and ethical business practices, so that members can deal with each other (and clients can deal with our members) with confidence.”
New Flight Charters, one of the most accredited air charter brokers, also recently announced it had been awarded the ARGUS® Registered Broker rating, one of just 22 ARGUS®-Rated charter broker companies in the U. S. out of an estimated 380.
In addition to its BACA membership (http://www.baca.org.uk/author/newflightcharters) and ARGUS rating, New Flight Charters is BBB-Accredited and rated A+, a Wyvern Broker, rated D&B Credibility Gold, FlightList PRO-Verified, an Air Charter Safety Foundation member, members of NATA-National Air Transportation Association and NBAA-National Business Aviation Association, named to the Inc. 5000 Honor Role as a 4-time honoree, and a registered U.S. Government Contractor.
About New Flight Charters
An aviation leader since 2004, New Flight Charters arranges over 1,400 custom domestic and international private flights each year with top-rated aircraft, a Best Price Guarantee and perfect safety history. Fliers choose from the top aircraft makes, models and quotes every flight, from the largest industry availability of empty legs, charter aircraft and floating fleets. New Flight Charters serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families and entrepreneurs.
Jet Charter Colorado http://www.jetchartercolorado.com) by New Flight Charters is the complete Colorado resource and includes all 112 charter aircraft based in the state from 36 FAA certified operators. Most popular are floating fleet aircraft available to or from Colorado with point to point pricing, and available empty legs. The company is a specialist in charter flights to Aspen, Eagle-Vail, Telluride and Steamboat Springs, as well as the Denver-Front Range area.
Jackson Hole Jet Charter (http://jacksonholejetcharter.com) is the company’s local resource for private charter information and flights to and from Jackson Hole and the northern Rockies. Featured are full-industry charter availabilities of empty legs, floating fleet aircraft with special pricing, the full fleet of regionally based aircraft and charter jets transient at Jackson Hole Airport.
New Flight Charters was founded in 2004 by pilot, aircraft owner and air charter entrepreneur Rick Colson (@rickcolson) whose combined background in private aviation, business administration and upscale service served well in launching leading service providers for private fliers as well as jet charter brokers.
For charter quotes or information nationwide, call (800) 732-1653. For Colorado charter information and quotes, call (303) 729-1444. For charter information to or from Jackson Hole, WY call (307) 734-7751.
NFC Public Relations
NFC News Media
307-734-7750
email us here