Chicago Pre-College Science and Engineering Program awarded $100K from Boeing Company
Grant supports African American and Latino youth in pursuit of science and engineering careers
The free program, which has been active in Chicago for the past 10 years, provide hands-on, project-based, out-of-school activities that build both STEM and 21st-century skills of Chicago students in grades 4 - 8 while developing their understanding of and interest in STEM careers. Further the programs engage parents in activities to improve their own understanding of STEM study and careers, and how best to support their children in pursuing them.
“This amazing gift will allow ChiS&E to lay the foundation for CPS students in grades K - 8 to succeed in accelerated math and science courses in high school,” said Kenneth Hill, CEO of ChiS&E. Our goal is to increase the number of CPS African American and Latino students with sufficient math and science preparation to enter competitive university science and engineering programs. Hill further notes that their programs are strong predictors of post-secondary and career success in science and engineering.
“The Boeing Company is honored to support the work of ChiS&E” said, Bernice (Bea) Billups, Senior Manager Boeing Global Engagement. “We believe in partnering with organizations that are fostering innovation, building partnerships and driving change in the sciences, and we’re proud to be part of the positive impact that ChiS&E is having on students in Chicago Public Schools.”
About ChiS&E
The mission of the Chicago Pre-College Science and Engineering Program (ChiS&E) is to increase the number of historically underrepresented African American and Latino students who are motivated and academically prepared to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). ChiS&E is a 501©3 tax-exempt organization. For more information on ChiS&E please visit www.chiprep.org.
About the Boeing Company
Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial airplanes and defense, space and security systems. Boeing is also the world leader in combined commercial airlines and government services with customers in more than 150 countries. The company's products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training. Boeing employs approximately 140,000 people across the United States and in more than 65 countries. Operating as one of Boeing's three business units, Global Services is headquartered in the Dallas area. For more information, visit www.boeing.com/services.
