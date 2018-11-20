LATRO Releases Free Service to Visualize Physical Locations of SIM Box Fraud & Relative Revenue Loss
The first of a kind service, Versamapper is available for telecom operators and national regulators for free for a limited time
Versamapper can be easily activated by signing up on the LATRO website and uploading the most recent fraud detection CDRs and associated network information to LATRO. Versamapper will then automatically analyze data, grouping related detections into individual localized operations with aggregated network density and financial impact metric calculations. LATRO provides a comprehensive and dynamic report of fraud operations –with actionable recommendations for the Mobile Operator or Telecom Regulator. Versamapper does not require any hardware or software installation.
Don Reinhart, COO, LATRO: “Our experience working with telecom operators for over a decade helps us create innovative solutions that take away pain points from fraud and finance departments. Many of our existing clients already tried the new and free Versamapper and have given very positive reviews. The visual, comprehensive report helped these customers choose the right strategy for their fraud control program which led to shutting down of major fraud operations through our geolocation investigation services.”
