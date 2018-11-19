Bali Hotels And More Launch As Bali's First Hotel and Villa Website Built In Bali. Search 1600 Bali Hotels Instantly
Built by Balinese developers, with a local service and reservations team, and commitment to local charities, all profits stay in BaliBALI, CANGGU, INDONESIA, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 2018 -- Launched earlier this year, Bali Holidays and More is the island’s first online travel site, built entirely by Balinese web developers, combining instant global search technology with local knowledge and live chat customer service. Bali Holidays and More consists of three online booking sites: Bali Hotels and More, Bali Villas and More, and Bali Tours and More, providing the largest selection of accommodations, day trips, and activities, for tourists visiting “The Island of the Gods.”
With a dedicated team of Balinese website developers, customer service and reservation agents, drivers and tour guides, and a commitment where with every booking donations are made to Bali charities. This structure ensures that more dollars stay in Bali, providing local jobs and reinvesting in the island.
“It doesn’t make sense that people book Bali holidays through massive global sites that are based in other countries, and the profits don’t stay in Bali,” said founders Putu Suryawan and Melbourne-native Chad Egan, who has lived in Bali for six years. “So we formed a joint Balinese and Australian company, and it took us 18 months to build the very best technology that is not only cheaper than other booking sites, but it is run and jointly owned by Balinese. Who knows the island better than them?”
With extensive experience in digital marketing and online search technology, Mr Egan’s company My Stores and More became a leader in website development for international brands in Australia, with clients in the real estate, music and healthcare sectors. Three years ago Mr Egan started Bali Villas and More with Putu Arka Suryawan, to provide a site for Bali villa accommodations that offered more services and information about the Bali villas and local area, and enhancing guests experience while in Bali.
“Putu and I realized we could take this technology further and take on the global Online Travel Agents (OTA’s), and deliver better service based on the island and offer guests local knowledge and make their decision easier, because we live here and know the best areas. “said Mr Egan.
“Our Hotel site now searches over 1600 Bali hotels and gives live pricing on all available Bali hotels and rooms instantly. Clients can book our hotels for a $1 deposit and pay before they arrive. And the best thing is they can pay in their own currency.”
The booking services technology was designed by Suryawan, a 2001 graduate of ITATTS University in Surabaya, Bali. He conceptualized a tourism-based platform that can cater to high-volume searches and booking options available for all budgets. He employed post-graduates from SITKOM University in Bali, to aide in building the software and site.
Suryawan proudly comments “After my many years of doing high-end website coding, it was an opportunity for me to show off the Balinese level of skills on a world stage. The education program in Bali for tech and coding is excellent, and I knew this was my chance to show the world that we can build online technology as well as anyone.
Putu also employed the services of Gede Sutarsa who has most recently completed the server coding for one of Indonesia’s leading banks, Danamon Bank.
“Client security is so important, so we used local staff that have already worked on bank level security and applied this for our website, said Putu”
With hundreds of bookings in just a few months, Mr Egan and Mr Suryawan know they are changing the way people book travel, utilizing global search technology and local knowledge.
‘Our guests love the experience as they can find any hotel, villa or tour yet still chat to our local team for any small questions they may have. This helps make them very more comfortable about their holiday decision.”
“In such a short period of time we are already seeing more than 10,000 visitors to our websites per month.”
“Our plan is to next year work with multilingual Balinese and Indonesian locals that can assist clients from France, Germany, Russia etc in their own native language but still speaking to locals that have the best un-paralleled understanding of Bali.
Just booking a room has been done before, we offer clients so much more that other online booking sites simply can’t provide if they don’t live here and know the Island. We are very proud also of the work we do with local charities. Next month we roll out our client gift program were bookings longer than 5 days get a free sarong made by local Balinese orphanage programs. We purchase these from Stella’s Child and this is just one range of the gifts or products that tourists will have available to them. Stella’s Child are releasing a range of products from soaps, insect repellents, lip balm, toiletries, beach towels and beach wear. All made with local products and by local people. Tourists can pre-purchase these products that they will need on their holiday anyway and know that these buying decisions are making a difference to many local people in Bali
We will also have a range of products available from Soleman which is another fantastic local charity that guests can also purchase to help support under privileged Balinese.
Other services and benefits that are provided by Bali Holidays and More include the following:
● An inbuilt sky-scanner system that searches all the available flights into Bali at the best possible rates - https://flight.balihotelsandmore.com/
● Families can receive free or discounted tour tickets for kids https://www.balihotelsandmore.com/bali-tours
● Every hotel or villa booking for stays longer than 3 days receives free VIP airport transfers
● Upon arrival, every guest is greeted with a welcome gift including reusable carry bag, water bottle, and timber straw, reflecting the company’s strong commitment to reducing plastic waste
● Every guest is part of the VIP experience, with opportunities to save over $1000 on Bali’s best restaurants, spas and massage venues and beach clubs https://www.balihotelsandmore.com/bali-vip-experience
●With every booking, Bali Holidays and More donates to Bali charities, ensuring that every booking makes a difference.
