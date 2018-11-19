Past attendee list released for Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2019
SMi reports: Past attendee list has been released for Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe conference 2019LONDON, WATERLOO, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year delegates can hear from key senior strategic planners and decision makers from the US Military, International Logistics Agencies and Central and Eastern European militaries, as militaries seek to increase cooperation and engage in joint logistics operations.
Opening the conference on day 1, are keynote speakers: Major General Jaromir Zuna, Director of Support Division, Czech MoD presenting: “Transforming and Modernising Czech Armed Forces Logistics” and Rear Admiral John Palmer, Commander Land and Maritime, Defense Logistics Agency, US DoD presenting: “Examining the Role of the Defence Logistics Agency (DLA) as a Key Organisation in the Provision of Logistics Support Both Worldwide and on a Regional Basis”.
The past attendee list for the conference has just been released so that delegates will have an idea of who they can network with, at the two -day conference.
Highlights of the two-day conference include: Exclusive briefings from key strategic planners and decision makers from Central and Eastern European militaries, including high-level officials from the Czech Armed Forces and the other V4 Nations. Additionally, benefit from unrivalled networking opportunities with vital solution providers at the forefront of the industry, as well as a host of other nations as they present on topics ranging from medical logistics and maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), right up to the highest strategic and operational developments in the field of defence logistics.
Key topics at Defence Logistics 2019 include: Regional Updates, Fuel Logistics, Efficiency and Planning, International Operations and Solutions, Medical Logistics Capacity, Logistics Supply Systems and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul), to name but a few.
The conference is proudly sponsored by: Ecolog, HIAB, International SOS, KH Inc, WEW and World Fuel Services.
Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe
5th-6th March 2019
Prague, Czech Republic
http://www.defence-logistics.eu/einpr
