Past attendee list released for Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2019

SMi reports: Past attendee list has been released for Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe conference 2019

This year delegates can hear from key senior strategic planners and decision makers from the US Military, International Logistics Agencies and Central and Eastern European militaries, as militaries seek to increase cooperation and engage in joint logistics operations. Opening the conference on day 1, are keynote speakers: Major General Jaromir Zuna, Director of Support Division, Czech MoD presenting: "Transforming and Modernising Czech Armed Forces Logistics" and Rear Admiral John Palmer, Commander Land and Maritime, Defense Logistics Agency, US DoD presenting: "Examining the Role of the Defence Logistics Agency (DLA) as a Key Organisation in the Provision of Logistics Support Both Worldwide and on a Regional Basis".The past attendee list for the conference has just been released so that delegates will have an idea of who they can network with, at the two -day conference. View a snapshot below [Download full list: www.defence-logistics.eu/einpr ]:Austrian Logistics CommandB & S Kopcke GlobalBraxus Expedition DevelopmentBritish ArmyBundeswehr Logistic CommandCanada Department of National Defence (DND)Czech MoDDefense Logistics Agency (DLA)Ecolog InternationalESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbHEUMSEuropean Defence AgencyFMLOGHDF Logistics CentreHiab LimitedHungarian ArmyInternational SOSKH IncKongsberg Protech SystemsMLCCMN JHQ ULMMovement Coordination Centre Europe (MCCE)NATONorquest EnterprisesNorwegian Armed ForcesNSPAOptimum Vehicle LogisticsPA Consulting GroupPolish Armed ForcesR.S Logistical SolutionsRheinmetall LandsystemeRoyal Netherlands ArmyRuslan SALIS GmbHScepter Canada Inc.Slovak Armed ForcesSlovenian Armed ForcesSpanish ArmyThe Porter ConsultancyTVS Supply Chain SolutionsUAE GHQUK MoDUS ArmyVarec IncVolga Dnepr Unique Air CargoVOP CZ. S.p.World Fuel ServicesHighlights of the two-day conference include: Exclusive briefings from key strategic planners and decision makers from Central and Eastern European militaries, including high-level officials from the Czech Armed Forces and the other V4 Nations. Additionally, benefit from unrivalled networking opportunities with vital solution providers at the forefront of the industry, as well as a host of other nations as they present on topics ranging from medical logistics and maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), right up to the highest strategic and operational developments in the field of defence logistics. Key topics at Defence Logistics 2019 include: Regional Updates, Fuel Logistics, Efficiency and Planning, International Operations and Solutions, Medical Logistics Capacity, Logistics Supply Systems and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul), to name but a few.For those wishing to attend the conference there is currently a £400 early bird discount which will expire on 30th November 2018. Reserve your place at www.defence-logistics.eu/einpr The conference is proudly sponsored by: Ecolog, HIAB, International SOS, KH Inc, WEW and World Fuel Services.5th-6th March 2019Prague, Czech Republic