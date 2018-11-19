Capital Numbers Wins “Brand Leadership Award” at CMO Asia Best Brand Awards 2018

Anindya Mukherjee, Director of Operations, and Chinmoyee RoyChowdhury, HR Manager accepting the award CMO Asia Best Brand Awards 2018

Capital Numbers announces that it was recognized and honored for “Brand Leadership” in the state of West Bengal at the CMO Asia Best Brand Awards 2018.

It’s an honor to receive this award. What we stand for, and what our brand stands for, is integrity, creativity, transparency, and innovation, and we’re happy to see these traits recognized.” — Mukul Gupta, CEO