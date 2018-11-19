Capital Numbers Wins “Brand Leadership Award” at CMO Asia Best Brand Awards 2018
Anindya Mukherjee, Director of Operations, and Chinmoyee RoyChowdhury, HR Manager accepting the award
Capital Numbers announces that it was recognized and honored for “Brand Leadership” in the state of West Bengal at the CMO Asia Best Brand Awards 2018.
CMO Asia seeks to connect businesses and brands in Asia and to develop leadership, community, and excellence across all regions. Recently, this organization hosted its 9th CMO Asia Awards — a premium forum for marketers, advertisers, and other creatives — to award excellence in certain areas and honor the best of the industry.
In attendance to accept the award on behalf of Capital Numbers were Anindya Mukherjee, Director of Operations, and Chinmoyee RoyChowdhury, HR Manager.
These awards are not given lightly. On the contrary, each is judged by an independent jury of PR, communications, and marketing professionals.
“It’s an honor to receive this award. What we stand for, and what our brand stands for, is integrity, creativity, transparency, and innovation, and we’re happy to see these traits recognized. Further, we hope that we can continue helping SMEs and startups with their businesses and contributing our share to social projects in the coming years,” said Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers.
Capital Numbers is a digital production outsourcing company which helps small businesses and startups compete even if they’re on a shoestring budget.
Offering both web and mobile solutions, the Capital Numbers model uses dedicated small, smart teams to complete business objectives. This model provides a means for clients to take advantage of the cost benefits and flexibility of quickly hiring and scaling while ensuring quality, reliability, and privacy.
In addition to its work in the professional area, Capital Numbers regularly contributes resources and time to charitable giving. The company makes regular donations to foundations such as the HOPE foundation and the Hiralal Mallik Smriti foundation.
