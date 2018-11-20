FOOTNANNY SELECTED FOR THE FIFTH TIME IN A ROW FOR ITS NATURE-INSPIRED TRAVEL SET AS 2018 OPRAH’S FAVORITE THINGS

Oprah Winfrey tasted, tested, and picked the best 107 gift ideas for 2018. The Footnanny Travel Set, that includes 5 of the top-selling foot creams and 2 bonus gifts, made the list and scored a record-breaking 5th time in a row for the Footnanny brand.

Gloria L. Williams' Footnanny Brand is Back on the Coveted Annual List of Holiday "Must-Haves" featured in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Footnanny Founder and CEO Gloria L. Williams announced today that the Footnanny Travel Set is included in this year’s Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gift list featured in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com. The Oprah’s Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features something for everyone.

"This year, I traveled more than 2,000 miles across the country meeting with customers and getting their 'feetback' about what they loved about the Footnanny products," said Williams. "I listened and the results were my travel size two-ounce mini jars, which are perfect for any jet setter."

The Footnanny Travel Set contains the top sellers of the Footnanny Collection in two-ounce mini jars: Tea Tree, Rose, Lavender, Peppermint, and Eucalyptus Foot Creams. "I love to give my customers a bonus," said Williams. "I included two gifts to make your Footnanny experience amazing: the Footnanny RESCUE Dry Buffer of your choice and one pair of Footnanny one-size-fits-most 100% white cotton socks." Footnanny foot cream products are formulated with essential compounds of soy, shea and cocoa butter and the fragrances are based on Williams' fond memories from her childhood.

Shoppers can purchase the Footnanny Travel Set at www.footnanny.com and in the Oprah’s Favorite Things storefront on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah or on the Amazon App anytime, anywhere. New this year, the list is shoppable via video content streaming from Amazon Fire TV devices by opening the Amazon Shopping App on Fire TV device and selecting Oprah’s Favorite Things to browse video content.

"If a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, this travel set from the Footnanny, with socks and five nature-inspired creams to soothe and soften, will get the trip started off right," said Oprah in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine. Footnanny products are Made-in-USA and are paraben and cruelty free.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win every item, including the Footnanny gift set, on Oprah’s Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (www.oprah.com/12days), which runs from November 28 through December 9. One additional winner will have the chance to win all 107 items with the Instant Win Code (www.oprah.com/instantwin18) found in the magazine kicking-off on December 10 and ending on December 14.

To see the full list of items please visit www.oprahmag.com/favorite-things.

The December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, featuring the Footnanny brand on this year’s list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 20.

Footnanny foot cream has more than 15 fragrances including unscented, MAN, vegan and hemp. Additional Footnanny products from foot soaking salts, rescue buffs to foot files are available at www.footnanny.com.

Celebrities and dignitaries have experienced the Footnanny brand of ultimate indulgence, including long-time client Ms. Winfrey. The Footnanny past and present client list consists of Stedman Graham; Gayle King; 44th First Lady of the U.S. Michelle Obama; Maria Shriver; 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Pro Golfer Justin Rose; Taraji P. Henson; Randy Jackson; Lady Gaga; Loretta Devine; Omar Gooding; A$AP Rocky; Cicely Tyson; Julia Roberts; Sean "P Diddy" Combs; Jimmy Jean-Louis; Bellamy Young; Sela Ward; Rita Wilson; Liana Mendoza; Patrick Faucette; Paula Jai Parker; Jessica Simpson; Ashanti; Christy Turlington; Keri Russell; Steve and Marjorie Harvey; Karen Civil; and more.

For appearances, interviews, and product placement, contact Publicist Marie Lemelle for Platinum Star PR at info@platinumstarpr.com or 213-276-7827.

Join the conversation with @Footnanny on Twitter and Instagram. Like Footnanny on Facebook to get tips about foot care. Follow Footnanny on social media platforms: Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Gloria L. Williams aka Footnanny:

Gloria L. Williams, the creator and CEO of footnanny.com, is a licensed nail technician, spa consultant, certified reflexologist, and product developer. She is the personal pedicurist for Ms. Oprah Winfrey. Her Footnanny cream was selected for the prestigious Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017. The Footnanny product line has been featured on Home and Family; The Talk; Good Morning America; the Valspar Golf Championship at the Innisbrook Resort; HSN; The View; The Shopping Channel Canada; and Amazon News. Williams gives back to several charities including Blessings in a Backpack, Kiva, and Soles4Souls: The Power of a Pair of Shoes Campaign through Footnanny Cares at www.footnanny.com. The Footnanny headquarters is in Southern California.

