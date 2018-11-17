Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team to Hold Titanium Real Estate Network Agent Training Workshops and Programs

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Quarterly Titanium Conference

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team will be holding Titanium Real Estate Network Agent Training Workshops and Programs to prepare their agents to serve clients better and to turn actions into results in the most effective manner. Their training programs will help real estate agents improve their knowledge about the industry, especially in today’s changing market.

One of these training programs is Titanium University, an online platform that the company has created in partnership with Cardone University. The platform has over 1,200 training videos that will help agents develop and enhance their skills in negotiation, sales, entrepreneurship, persuasion, leadership, and communication. The videos can be accessed 24/7 for free.

Real estate agents need to be highly customer-centric, organized, resourceful and reliable. They also need to be open to learning and maintain personable relationships with clients. Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team offers weekly sales mastermind meetings where they discuss best practices and real life scenarios and how to tackle all the obstacles when dealing with clients. The company also conducts a quarterly Titanium conference where they talk about big ideas with topics such as a disruption in the real estate industry. They invite guest speakers from different backgrounds and all of their vendor partners to help participants gain a more in-depth understanding of the real estate market.

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team also provides a 2-day Outside Sales Agents Workshop every month where they discuss topics about VIP Sellers Benefits and VIP Buyers. Through this training program, agents will improve their skills in providing superior service as well as attracting and converting prospects into lifetime clients.

Real estate agents have to be an all-rounder who can keep up with ever-changing market trends and local and international regulations. They have to learn how to manage the demands of customers and stay up-to-date with new technological innovations. Real estate agents should be patient, adaptable and tactful as well. They must have a deep understanding of finance and budgeting. Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team hopes that through their training programs, they can create a team of highly skilled real estate agents who can provide the level of service and convenience that clients need when they are looking for a property to buy or sell. Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is inviting real estate agents to participate in their training programs or to take a backstage tour of the company’s operation.

About Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team:

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is a real estate company that caters to property owners in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Gabriel Valley. They help clients buy or sell a home at a great price. Everyone in the team is an RBID-certified specialist. Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has already sold more than $100 million in transactions.

