Micro C Selected as a 2018 Atlanta Metro Export Challenge Winner
Micro C Receives Grant to Grow Internationally
Companies from throughout the 29-county region, ranging in size from pre-revenue startups to small and established medium-sized businesses, applied to the program. Thirty companies were selected in the competition and will each receive a grant to apply towards the growth of their international business.
“Expansion into international markets has been an important Micro C™ strategic objective because the market for groundbreaking medical imaging solutions is global and growing,” remarked Evan Ruff, Micro C Chief Executive Officer. “We welcome both the grant funding and business relationships provided through the Atlanta Metro Export Challenge program.”
The Micro C™ is the world’s first handheld X-ray solution designed for orthopedic surgeons and physicians treating disorders of the extremities. It combines a compact X-ray and digital and infrared camera and image receptor with software and consumables. The objective of the Micro C product design and development team has been to deliver greater accuracy, clarity, safety, speed, and integration.
The Atlanta MEC is one of many ways to engage small- and medium-sized companies in metro Atlanta in the development of their international business. Over the last two years, the program has given grants to metro Atlanta companies thanks to the generous sponsorship of JPMorgan Chase & Co, which again contributed to this year’s program. Additional sponsorship came from the Metro Atlanta Chamber, UPS, Johnson Controls and Partnership Gwinnett.
“JPMorgan Chase is pleased to help metro Atlanta businesses grow in the international economy,” said David Balos, head of JPMorgan Chase’s Middle Market Banking group in Georgia. "These grants will help companies spend time in their target markets to meet with distributors, partners, and potential customers. Seeing metro Atlanta companies grow their international business will consequently lead to job creation and growth of the metro Atlanta economy.” The Atlanta MEC is being implemented by ORBATL, a regional partnership of metro Atlanta public and private leaders that enables businesses to grow in the global economy through trade and direct foreign investment.
About Micro C: The Micro C™ is a groundbreaking medical imaging solution designed for surgeons and physicians treating disorders of the extremities that combines a compact, handheld X-ray and digital and infrared camera and image receptor with software and consumables. It is designed to deliver greater accuracy, clarity, safety, speed, and integration, replacing 60-year-old X-ray and fluoroscopy equipment that is bulky and expensive. Following achievement of FDA clearance, U.S. commercial launch of the product will be announced.
Murem Sharpe
Micro C Imaging
+1 470-344-9734
email us here