William Rini shares his passion for catering and hospitality

STRONGSVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- As owner and operator of A Taste of Excellence Catering, based in Strongsville, Ohio, William 'Bill' Rini and his highly skilled team boast many decades of combined experience while the business enjoys exclusive arrangements with some of the area's most renowned venues. From sites such as the City Hall Rotunda, the Old Courthouse, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, William Rini and A Taste of Excellent Catering have catered for some of the Cleveland area's most prominent events as part of an industry about which the business owner is incredibly passionate."We pride ourselves on world-class dining and superior event planning by paying attention to every detail and guiding clients through each step of the process," says Bill Rini , a lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio. Under his expert supervision, and as a direct result of his passion for the industry, A Taste of Excellence Catering has established a name for itself as the go-to luxury catering company in the area.Specializing in wedding, corporate, contract, and party catering, feedback for A Taste of Excellence Catering is overwhelmingly positive. "We could not have asked for anything more," for example, suggests one newlywed couple whose wedding was catered for by William Rini and his team. Another couple echoes this, going on to say, "Thank you, not just for catering, but also for caring."Other feedback praises both the food and service for being 'perfect,' with several recent reviews also highlighting excellent attention to detail. "Our commitment to making clients' visions a reality and creating events which they'll always remember are our top priorities," suggests Bill Rini."We pride ourselves on innovative menu planning, detailed food presentation, and delivering the freshest local and seasonal ingredients," he continues, further reflecting on the success of A Taste of Excellence Catering.It's efforts such as these which have seen the business scoop a coveted 2018 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award, recognizing A Taste of Excellence Catering as one of Ohio's top local wedding caterers. Determined by reviews from over a million WeddingWire users, the awards identify businesses which have demonstrated what the online platform calls 'excellence in service, quality, and professionalism.'"We love presenting dishes which are in line with current culinary trends, whether for weddings, corporate events, or any other occasion or celebration, as well as more traditional ones which clients love and at prices which are affordable," Rini adds."We aim," he summarizes, wrapping up, "to make it as easy as possible to give any event a real 'taste of excellence.'"To find out more about William 'Bill' Rini and A Taste of Excellence Catering, please visit http://www.taste-food.com/