William Rini continues to champion local food and drink

Ohio-based catering company boss William Rini continues to champion the finest locally produced food and drink.STRONGSVILLE, OHIO, USA, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the vibrant Cleveland suburb of Strongsville, catering company boss William Rini's A Taste of Excellence Catering is committed to sourcing the very finest food and drink. Emphasizing locally sourced produce and regionally inspired cuisine, the business sets itself apart from more mainstream competitors, delivering what it calls 'a fresher, tastier product' while simultaneously curbing its environmental impact and supporting the wider local economy.
"Strongsville blends a strong business community with delightful small-town charm," explains Rini of the company's base on the outskirts of Cleveland. "Local foods create community, and knowing where your food comes from connects you to the people who raised, grew or produced it," he adds.
Earlier this year, Rini revealed in an interview with the area's leading business publication, Crain's Cleveland Business, that people—and thus his company's clients—are becoming ever more aware of, and passionate about, local food and drink.
"They know their food and drink inside out," he told the publication, "and now look for more locally produced products wherever possible."
"Accordingly, at A Taste of Excellence Catering," Rini continues, "we buy Ohio Proud beef and serve Ohio City Pasta, Lucky Penny Farm products, and Mitchell's Homemade Ice Cream, all of which is local."
Whatever he and the business can source locally, he says, they use. Furthermore, many of A Taste of Excellence Catering's cuisine options are also thoughtfully tailored to the local area and the broader state of Ohio.
It's commitments such as these which have seen A Taste of Excellence Catering win a coveted WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award, recognizing the top five percent of local wedding caterers. The awards identify local businesses which have demonstrated superior levels of service, quality, and professionalism, with results determined by reviews from over a million WeddingWire users.
"It's a wonderful accolade," Rini remarks of the award. "It also further demonstrates our commitment to representing the town of Strongsville and to supporting the local Cleveland area and wider Ohio state economies," he adds.
Rini continues, "We're here to deliver quality, often by dealing with local vendors and producers, and our clients certainly seem to appreciate that. What's more, by dealing with other local businesses we can often save our customers money at the same time."
"It's a win-win situation," he adds, wrapping up.
