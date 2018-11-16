Expansion Capital Group (ECG) continues 2018 momentum with new innovative website design
November 16, 2018 – expansioncapitalgroup.com has a brand-new website look with advanced navigation and features driving better Client interactions.SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 16, 2018 – expansioncapitalgroup.com has a brand-new look with advanced navigation driving better Client interactions. “Clearly, with the growth at Expansion Capital Group (ECG), it was time for us to upgrade our digital experience,” says Vincent Ney, the CEO of ECG. “Our site introduces features small business clients are looking for from a partner like us. They can now set up an appointment with one of our Funding Managers at a time convenient for them, explore resources to compare borrowing options and most importantly, simply and securely, begin our short application process.”
ECG’s new website replaces the legacy site that helped it achieve the position of the 802nd Fastest Growing Private Company in America. The new content is designed to expand the company’s digital presence and lay the foundation for even more functionality in 2019. Plans are currently underway for a 100% digital lending experience where small business owners will have the ability to design a borrowing solution, work digitally with a Funding Manager to exchange documentation and once approved, monitor the ACH transfer process from ECG to their checking account.
***
About Expansion Capital Group
Expansion Capital Group is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD with an additional office in Wilmington, DE. Comparing the first half of 2017 to the same period in 2018, ECG has increased it origination volume by approximately forty percent while continuing to invest in its lead referral partnerships, technology platform, direct origination efforts, and its proprietary risk-based analytics modeling platform. As a technology – enabled specialty lender, Expansion Capital Group has provided approximately $300 million in working capital to small businesses throughout the United States since 2013. ECG was recently named the 802nd Fastest Growing Private Company in America and the 2nd Fastest in South Dakota by Inc. 5000. For business inquiries, please contact newpartners@expansioncapitalgroup.com and for all other inquiries please contact media@expansioncapitalgroup.com.
***
ECG Team
Expansion Capital Group
+1 877-204-9203
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn