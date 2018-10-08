Expansion Capital Group’s Chief Financial Officer shares innovation trends at Lend360 event in Chicago, October 9th
Tim Mages, Expansion Capital Group’s CFO, joins a discussion on innovation in small business lending at the Lend360 conference in Chicago on October 9th.SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Mages, Expansion Capital Group’s ("ECG") Chief Financial Officer, joins other top Fintech leaders for a discussion on small business lending innovation and product development at the Lend360 conference in Chicago on Tuesday, October 9th. ECG has been recognized by INC 5000 2018 as one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States. Tim will share how ECG will continue their strong momentum via tech, exceptional Client service and strong data driven processes.
“ECG continues to be recognized as a team that makes smart, quick and Client friendly decisions. By using enhanced data in an underwriting model that continually learns, we can offer financing to those small businesses that other lenders cannot. We are a Team on a mission to create trusted relationships and responsive solutions to support the expansion of America’s small businesses.”
Tim and other panelists will explore what current trends and innovations in small business finance are having the biggest impact on the industry.
***
About Expansion Capital Group
Expansion Capital Group is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD with an additional office in Wilmington, DE. Comparing the first half of 2017 to the same period in 2018, ECG has increased it origination volume by approximately forty percent while continuing to invest in its lead referral partnerships, technology platform, direct origination efforts, and its proprietary risk-based analytics modeling platform. As a technology – enabled specialty lender, Expansion Capital Group has provided approximately $300 million in working capital to small businesses throughout the United States since 2013. ECG was recently named the 802nd Fastest Growing Private Company in America and the 2nd Fastest in South Dakota by Inc. 5000. For business inquiries, please contact newpartners@expansioncapitalgroup.com and for all other inquiries please contact media@expansioncapitalgroup.com.
About Lend360
LEND360 is the event that exclusively focuses on the unique needs of online lending providers. Every session you attend, every connection you make, every interaction you have provides key insights on how you can improve, protect, and grow your business. Explore opportunities to meet with other business leaders and expand your offerings.
ECG Team
Expansion Capital Group
3023457638
email us here