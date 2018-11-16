Registration Opens for the 10th Annual Air Mission Planning and Support Conference 2019
SMi Reports: Registration for SMi’s 10th annual Air Mission Planning and Support is now open, with an early bird saving of £400 valid until 14th December.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi’s 10th Annual Air Mission Planning and Support Conference is returning to London, UK on the 9th & 10th April 2019, with registration now open for the highly-anticipated event.
As revolutionary new aircrafts like the F-35 become more commonplace, technologies are rapidly developing resulting in operational environments requiring more flexible solutions, and mission planning becoming more complex as well as requiring extra tools for data management and standardisation.
After the remarkable success of last year’s conference, Air Mission Planning and Support is returning for its 10th annual year to London in April, with the aim of exploring emerging aircraft technologies, strategies and future platforms to take Air Mission Planning into the next generation, providing agile end-to-end mission support.
The two-day event will host senior military experts and industry leading organisations, who will share their expertise and experience in the form of case studies, presentations and interactive panel debates. Attendees will receive high-level briefings on key programme updates from commanders and project leaders, with the aim of developing requirements and solutions for enhancing air mission planning and air power.
2019 Highlights:
• Gain valuable insights from the only conference focusing on air mission support and planning
• Develop an understanding of the technology that goes into providing next generation mission support, and network with industry leaders developing cutting edge solutions
• Discover the emerging challenges concerning cyber security and data management
• Key focus on next generation F-35 capabilities and standardisation of computer systems
The military’s increasing dependence on air power means commanders and procurers of air assets must continue to seek means of enhancing the combat effectiveness of their platforms via effective mission planning and real time support.
This year’s conference is set to provide key updates on air mission planning from senior decision makers, with international representation from the UK, US, Canada, NATO, Belgium, Netherlands, Finland, and many more.
The brochure will soon be made available on the website, as well as the past attendees list from the last two years for potential delegates to see who they could network with at this year’s conference. To register your place, please visit: http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/einpr
Book your place before 14th December to save £400.
Air Mission Planning and Support
9th – 10th April 2019
St James' Court, Buckingham Gate, London, UK
