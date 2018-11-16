Melbourne, Florida Real Estate Brokerage WeSaySold.com Has Been Sold to Real Estate Investor Sue Borrelli
WeSaySold.com, a real estate sales and investment company announced that it has been sold to women entrepreneur and real estate investor Sue Borrelli.
Founder, James Timothy White says, “I love starting businesses, building them and then selling them to entrepreneurs who can nurture and grow them, it's not about the money, it's all about the art of building a business and seeing what you knew was possible become reality.”
Buyer, Sue Borrelli said, “I’m excited to buy an already-established brokerage. My passion for serving people will transfer nicely to the real estate business. I believe a local presence is also key to best accommodate customers and agents alike. Our entrepreneurial-minded agents are ready to control their own destiny.”
About WeSaySold.com
WeSaySold.com is a full-service real estate company that provides buyers, sellers, and investors real estate brokerage services across central Florida including, Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville the beach and Orlando, Florida.
About James Timothy White
James White is a serial entrepreneur he has founded, managed and sold countless small business in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Today, James' primary focus is being a passionate entrepreneur helping himself and others build, grow and then exit small businesses.
About Sue Borrelli
Sue Borrelli is a Florida Real Estate Broker, real estate investor, and member of the local Real Estate Investors Association (REIA.) Before moving to Florida, she managed charity organizations in Wisconsin for many years. She has purchased and sold more than $7 Million in real estate in the past 4 years and has navigated a variety of unique real estate investment challenges.
