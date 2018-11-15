2018 Money Metals Exchange & Sound Money Defense League Scholarship Winners Announced
Money Metals Exchange has teamed up with the Sound Money Defense League to offer the first gold-backed scholarship of the modern era.
The Money Metals Exchange & Sound Money Defense League 2018 gold-backed scholarship was a success and the winners are as follows:
Undergraduate Winners:
First place: Nikhil Sridhar, Duke University
Second place: Nathan Barlow, Columbia University
Graduate Winners:
First place: Joakim Book, University of Oxford
Second place: Christopher Calton, University of Florida
Upon the selection of the four winners, the People’s Choice Award portion of the contest begins. The People’s Choice Award goes to the student whose essay attracts the most page views and most interest on social media (shares, likes, retweets, etc. on Facebook and Twitter).
We would like to thank our blue ribbon panel of judges:
Dr. Walter Block, Loyola University New Orleans
Dr. William Luther, Sound Money Project
Cliff Maloney, Young Americans For Liberty
Dr. Jonathan Newman, Bryan College
Finally, we would like to thank all of the applicants. Over the last three years we have had hundreds of applicants representing almost 200 different high schools, colleges, institutes, and universities, more than 40 states, 5 countries, and 3 continents. Students everywhere are waking up to the ongoing devaluation of the Federal Reserve Note — commonly referred to as the “dollar” – that jeopardizes their saving power, and furthermore, their future.
Jp Cortez, Policy Director of the Sound Money Defense League, said “Our scholarship gives students the opportunity to display their understanding of economics while lessening the burden of the significantly inflated costs associated with attending college.” Cortez continued, “We’re excited to unveil next year’s group of blue ribbon judges. We’ve had excellent turnout the last three years and we expect that trend to continue.”
The deadline for applications is September 30th, 2019. For more information, visit moneymetals.com/scholarship or email scholarship@moneymetals.com.
Jp Cortez
Sound Money Defense League
208-577-2225
email us here