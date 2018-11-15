There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 151,979 in the last 365 days.

2018 Money Metals Exchange & Sound Money Defense League Scholarship Winners Announced

Money Metals Exchange has teamed up with the Sound Money Defense League to offer the first gold-backed scholarship of the modern era.

Our scholarship gives students the opportunity to display their understanding of economics while lessening the burden of the significantly inflated costs associated with attending college.”
— Jp Cortez
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the third straight year, Money Metals Exchange, a national precious metals dealer recently ranked “Best in the USA,” has teamed up with the Sound Money Defense League to offer the first gold-backed scholarship of the modern era. These groups have set aside 100 ounces of physical gold to reward outstanding students who display a thorough understanding of the economics, monetary policy, and sound money.

The Money Metals Exchange & Sound Money Defense League 2018 gold-backed scholarship was a success and the winners are as follows:

Undergraduate Winners:

First place: Nikhil Sridhar, Duke University

Second place: Nathan Barlow, Columbia University

Graduate Winners:

First place: Joakim Book, University of Oxford

Second place: Christopher Calton, University of Florida

Upon the selection of the four winners, the People’s Choice Award portion of the contest begins. The People’s Choice Award goes to the student whose essay attracts the most page views and most interest on social media (shares, likes, retweets, etc. on Facebook and Twitter).

We would like to thank our blue ribbon panel of judges:

Dr. Walter Block, Loyola University New Orleans

Dr. William Luther, Sound Money Project

Cliff Maloney, Young Americans For Liberty

Dr. Jonathan Newman, Bryan College

Finally, we would like to thank all of the applicants. Over the last three years we have had hundreds of applicants representing almost 200 different high schools, colleges, institutes, and universities, more than 40 states, 5 countries, and 3 continents. Students everywhere are waking up to the ongoing devaluation of the Federal Reserve Note — commonly referred to as the “dollar” – that jeopardizes their saving power, and furthermore, their future.

Jp Cortez, Policy Director of the Sound Money Defense League, said “Our scholarship gives students the opportunity to display their understanding of economics while lessening the burden of the significantly inflated costs associated with attending college.” Cortez continued, “We’re excited to unveil next year’s group of blue ribbon judges. We’ve had excellent turnout the last three years and we expect that trend to continue.”

The deadline for applications is September 30th, 2019. For more information, visit moneymetals.com/scholarship or email scholarship@moneymetals.com.

Jp Cortez
Sound Money Defense League
208-577-2225
email us here

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Law, Military Industry, U.S. Politics