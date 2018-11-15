Titanium Real Estate Network Provides a Long, Special Event in Honor of Former and Active Veterans

Thank You for Your Service - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team

A heartfelt thank you to all who have served. NEVER FORGET.” — Rudy L. Kusuma

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titanium Real Estate Network, a highly committed and outstanding selling and buying real estate company in Los Angeles, proudly announces their special Veterans Day program this November 2018 to honor former and active veterans. The utmost goal of the event is to thank veterans for their service and patriotism.

Titanium Real Estate Network will run a special program by giving 10% discounts in honor of Veterans Day. This is not only for veterans, but this is also made for first responders, including medical technicians, coast guards, rescuers, military, border patrols, paramedics, firefighters, police officers, etc. This program is specially catered to those want to sell their homes and other properties. It’s going to be a long and fun celebration that last throughout November.

This program is one of the Titanium Real Estate Network’s pursuits to fulfill their mission. Aside from the unmatched commitment to providing responsive and quality service, they remain eager to give back to the community in Los Angeles and other surrounding areas. The entire company, together with Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is dedicated to elevating other people’s lives.

Serving the real estate industry for quite a decade, Titanium Real Estate Network has been a part of many charitable causes. While their clients can sell or buy a quality property, they can also help other people. Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team offers 10% discounts for different transactions. Whether its real estate selling or buying, they provide professional, responsive, and affordable solutions for clients of different needs.

The special program will be the best time to enjoy. It is an excellent opportunity for former veterans and current first responders to be recognized for their sacrifices and patriotism. It is also a unique way for the community to sell or buy new homes within a short span of time. While giving a hand to alleviate many people’s lives, anyone can achieve a fast cash, live in a convenient space, and avoid other hassles over a long run.

Titanium Real Estate Network, including Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, encourages the community, former veterans, and active responders to be a part of this long, fun and charitable celebration. The proceeds will be donated to the heroes who sacrificed themselves for the country. With everyone’s help, this big event wouldn’t be possible and successful.

About Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team:

Selling or buying a new home is one of the hardest tasks for most people. At Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, they make the process effective and fast. From reliable cash to timely customer support, the company is the one to rely on. Surrounded by talented people, they get the job done according to everyone’s unique needs.

###

For more information, contact them at 626-789-0159. Or send them a message at rudy@teamnuvision.net to keep in touch!

California Real Estate Broker License 01820322