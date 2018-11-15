Quarterly Block Party in Downtown Clearwater Celebrates of the Historic Clearwater Building’s Centennial
In addition to the live music, food, raffles, prizes, carnival games, bouncy house, face painting, a petting zoo and caricature artist, there will be a stilt walker, pony rides, balloon artist as well as a youth drumline to kick off the event. The Scientology Information Center housed in the Historic Clearwater Building will feature a vintage photo station with 1920s props for guests to take photos. Also, parked on the Fort Harrison side of Cleveland Street will be a fire truck from the Clearwater Fire and Rescue team for kids to see and “touch-a-truck.”
"There are so many activities that are available for everyone," said Nicole Biancolini, event organizer. "People can listen to music and dance. Kids can get their faces painted, participate in the carnival activities but they can also learn about the Truth About Drugs, United for Human Rights, the Way to Happiness and other programs in our humanitarian offices on Fort Harrison Ave."
The Historic Clearwater Building, situated on the corner of Cleveland Street and Fort Harrison, was the first bank of Clearwater built in 1918 and is now 100 years old. The Clearwater Building was originally built as a beautiful two-story brick structure, but when the Church of Scientology purchased the historic landmark in 1975 it had been “modernized” and covered with concrete slabs and dome-shaped awnings.
In 1995 teams from New York and Canada arrived and began the
six-month project to renovate the building, starting with removing concrete slabs from the 60s and 70s, revealing the original brick edifice beneath.
In July 2015 it was officially reopened as the Scientology Information Center for anyone who is curious about the beliefs of the Church of Scientology, its practices and Scientology’s Founder, L. Ron Hubbard. Since its renovation and reopening, the Clearwater Building has been home to theatre groups, social groups and non-profits for the community.
“This is a beautiful old building in downtown Clearwater that is definitely worth visiting,” said one visitor. “It is very informative on the subject of Scientology which has a large and positive presence in the Clearwater community. I highly recommend visiting when you are in Clearwater.”
The first Downtown Block Party was held in July 2016 celebrating the
one-year anniversary of the opening of the Scientology Information Center on Cleveland Street and the Humanitarian Centers on North Fort Harrison. Since then, the event has become a quarterly celebration with the local community.
For more information about this event or to participate as a non-profit please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.
