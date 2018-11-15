Riton Optics Announces the BIGGEST Thanksgiving Weekend Sale In the Optics Industry, Win Your Riton Contest
To thank their existing customers for a record year and impress their prospective new ones, Riton Optics will be offering a "Buy One, Get One" deal for Holidays
Tucson, Arizona optics company Riton Optics announces the biggest sale they’ve ever had for this holiday season- a BUY ONE, GET ONE deal on every riflescope and red dot in stock. Yes, you read that correctly: buy any Riton Rifle scope or Red Dot and get another Rifle scope or Red Dot for FREE!!! Whether you are outfitting your hunting rifle and tactical rifle or getting one for yourself and giving one as a gift, you do not want to miss this limited time offer!
Not Black Friday Only
This deal is so good that Riton didn’t want to offer it for just one day. The sale will begin on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 22nd and it will run through the close of the day on Cyber Monday, November 26th.
The “Win Your Riton” Contest
In addition to the season’s best offer, every person that makes a purchase during Riton’s “Buy One, Get One” sale will be entered into a random drawing for a single prize. The winner will have their credit refunded and will receive their entire order for FREE!
Why would Riton provide such a great deal on optics that are already the best value in the industry?
Riton’s "Buy One, Get One" sale and "Win Your Riton" contest is their way of saying "thank you” to all of the customers who have made this the biggest year in Riton’s history. Riton has grown exponentially and feel they would not have had the success they have without their diehard supporters.
Brady Speth, Riton’s Veteran Founder and CEO, said that the idea for the sale and contest was developed when discussing a way to show appreciation and give supporters an opportunity to get more products in their hands. According to Speth:
“We are rooted in the belief that a person’s hard-earned dollar should buy quality and the best service. As parents and providers, we also understand that those dollars must cover many life essential items. This holiday season we wanted to give our supporters an opportunity to get more optics in their hands or simply give them a chance to get to know us and our products better. This was our way of doing that and saying thank you for all your support.”
You can visit the Riton website at www.ritonoptics.com for more details regarding the sale.
Promotion Terms and Conditions: Exclusions apply. Promotion applies only to Riton Red Dots and Riflescopes purchased at full MSRP at ritonoptics.com. Binoculars and accessories are excluded. Offer only applies to eligible in-stock items. Limit of 10 purchased optics per customer. Promotion cannot be combined with any other promotion or discounts. Limited time offer from Thursday, November 22, 2018 through Monday, November 26, 2018. Shipping and handling fee of $14.99 will be added to all Riflescope & Red Dot orders during this promotion. Contest winner will be announced and refunded within 7 business days of the promotion closing date.
With Riton Optics, you will SEE THE DIFFERENCE in value, in quality and in service. As the only Law Enforcement and Military Veteran Owned optics company in the world, Riton was founded on the premise that a person’s hard- earned dollar should buy quality optics and the best service at every price point. With an unwavering passion for offering high quality optics at the industry’s most competitive prices, Riton is dedicated to always putting the customer first. Every Riton optic goes through a dual inspection process in Tucson, AZ and is backed by the Riton Promise Warranty which includes a rapid new product replacement on all returns and requires no proof of purchase. Give them a call, send them an email or find them at one of their nationwide dealers. For more information on Riton, visit www.ritonoptics.com.
