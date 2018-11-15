SCIENTOLOGY VOLUNTEER MINISTERS BRING RELIEF TO DISASTER WORN FLORIDA PANHANDLE
On November 14th, April Miller, the Administrative Assistant for the City of Panama City’s Parks and Recreation Department, wrote to VM headquarters, “The City of Panama City would like to thank the Scientology Volunteers for your hard work and dedication during a very difficult time.”
Glendy Goodsell, the Executive Director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida and coordinator for the disaster relief efforts said that the VMs are working with many people to not only clean up debris but most importantly provide food, water, and hygiene supplies.
“Getting our neighbors back to where they know that they will be ok and things will just start getting better from that point on is what we work hard to achieve,” said Ms. Goodsell.
Scientology Volunteer Ministers:
The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers, located in 126 different nations collaborate with over 1,000 organizations to distribute water, food and first aid in conjunction with medical teams on site. The Scientology Volunteer Minister Program was conceived by L. Ron Hubbard who wrote in 1991, "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence."
