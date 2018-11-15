Grown Ups to Experience the Child-Like Wonder of the Season at Winter Wonderland’s Holiday Soiree December 4th
The event will begin at 5:30 at Winter Wonderland, located on the corner of North Fort Harrison Ave. and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. There is a $25 donation to attend and all funds will go to the benefitting charities.
“The $25 ticket will enable grown-ups to experience the fun of the holidays – indulging in childhood favorites such as hot cocoa, train rides and a petting zoo, while enjoying the perks of being an adult – such as world-class entertainment and food,” said Lisa Mansell of the Church of Scientology. The Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization is a sponsor of the Clearwater Community Volunteers and their events.
The menu for the evening was created by gold-medal winning chef, Chef Zoltan Vajna, who serves as the Corporate Chef for the Church. “The CCV has a food truck on site for Winter Wonderland, and I looked at what food trucks serve and took the best items and upgraded them so the food will be filling but also something that I am proud to serve.”
Offerings include mesquite chicken cheese quesadillas and grilled Italian sausages served on sourdough rolls. A variety of wines will also be on hand for guests to sample.
“CCV wanted to create a fun evening that would help raise funds for charities that give the gift of learning, literacy and education,” continued Ms. Mansell. “Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard was a firm believer in the power of education and once wrote ‘As long as children and young men and women find pleasure in study, they will continue studying throughout life – and upon that depends their happiness.’ The two charities that CCV is supporting on December 4th are giving a gift that lasts a lifetime.”
Winter Wonderland, now in its 26th year, has become a staple for Tampa Bay area families. This free community event runs from December 1st through to the 22nd of December. Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food or an unwrapped toy to be distributed to area charities that help families in need. There are small costs for some activities, with those funds also going to area charities, providing holiday celebrations for families who may not otherwise have the wherewithal for this time of year.
For more information about the event, please call Michael or Clem at (727) 316-5309.
---
ABOUT THE CLEARWATER COMMUNITY VOLUNTEERS: The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. For more information, please go to https://www.clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org
Pat Harney
Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization
727-467-6860
email us here