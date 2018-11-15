Tampa Bay performer Joanie Sigal to Perform Holiday Concert to “Ring in the Holidays” at the Scientology Info Center
“Music is a universal language and the Holidays are especially a time when music brings people together with tunes everybody knows and loves,” said Ms. Sigal. “I’m really excited to share these songs with the audience as they are songs most people know. I’m pretty sure most will want to sing along.”
Ms. Sigal’s mother is a trained musician who played the organ, sang in choirs, directed the choir or some combination thereof at every military base they lived on, while her father was in the Air Force. When her dad retired to Hawaii, Ms. Sigal rekindled her love of acting and singing and immersed herself in theater. She was a featured performer with the Hawaii Performing Arts Company, the Honolulu Theatre for Youth and the University of Hawaii productions. She was also a featured player in the stage show "Paradise Found" which she performed in Honolulu for 2 years in the 70s.
“We love having Ms. Sigal back to help us ring in the Holidays,” said Amber Skjelset – Manager of the Scientology Information Center and event organizer.
To reserve seats or to learn more about the concert, contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.
The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.
