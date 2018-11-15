UK MoD and DSTL to Present on UK’s Morpheus NEC Programme at Network Centric Warfare 2019
SMi Reports: Network Centric Warfare 2019 to host expert speakers from UK MoD and DSTL, presenting on the UK’s Morpheus NEC programme.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the battlespace continuously digitises via proliferation of network enabled capability (NEC) compliant systems, it's never been more important to stay up to date with the latest developments in Network Centric Warfare (NCW).
This year's 3rd annual Network Centric Warfare conference, taking place in London, UK on 4th – 5th February 2019, will be a truly global event, hosting three new nations: Austria, Germany, and Denmark, all giving their unique experiences and perspectives on the future potential of network enabled capabilities.
SMi is delighted to announce British military representation from the UK MoD and DSTL, who will deliver essential briefings on the UK's Morpheus Programme, a £3.2 billion defence programme delivering the next generation of Tactical Communication and Information Systems. Attendees will have the exclusive chance to hear about the latest developments in the UK's mission for effective NCW.
The Deputy Head of the BATCIS team in the UK MoD is set to deliver key updates on Morpheus and programme benefits, including shared situational awareness between units, a resilient network, and open architecture enabling interoperability.
Colonel Laurence Fowkes, Deputy Head BATCIS, Joint Forces Command, UK MoD, will be delivering a presentation on “Morpheus: Delivering Next Generation Tactical Communications in the Land Domain”.
He will provide updates on Morpheus: coordinating across industry and military to deliver revolutionary tactical communications and information sharing capacity, as well as how we can adapt to the information centric nature of warfare and ensure technological innovation to maintain operational effectiveness. In addition, he will discuss the benefit of an open architecture system, allowing for better usability and interoperability, as well as future outlooks for Morpheus and how the UK Armed Forces will continue to promote NCW in the future.
Mr Jonathan Spencer, Principal Scientist Cyber and Information Systems Division, DSTL is also set to present this year on “Delivering Agile Operations: Overcoming Threat and Complexity”.
He will explore the need for greater agility to keep up with rapid technological advancements, and the role of DSTL in ensuring technology can be delivered to support new military doctrine such as increased shift towards network-enabled capabilities. He will also share his expertise on the role of AI and automation in delivering greater NCW capacity and overcoming challenges in delivering network-based information sharing systems.
This year's two-day conference will also provide attendees with essential briefings from key military decision makers boasting high-level expertise on C41, joint interoperability, data-sharing architectures, cyber security, and more, discussing the various challenges faced in the NEC domain, and how we can achieve full spectrum dominance.
